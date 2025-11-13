C2FO Honored with the prestigious Sustainable Business COP 30 Award in Transition Finance and Investment

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO, a leading global financial technology company, has been awarded the prestigious Sustainable-Business COP 30 (SB-COP) Award in the "Transition Finance and Investment" category for its groundbreaking work in developing scalable finance solutions for the private sector.

The award acknowledges C2FO's commitment to creating innovative financial mechanisms that enable businesses of all sizes to implement sustainable practices while maintaining economic viability during the critical transition to a low-carbon economy. C2FO's early payment platform establishes a steady source of working capital for SMEs in Mexico at an affordable cost which enables suppliers of any size to obtain the liquidity they need to operate in a fast and convenient way.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the SB COP initiative," said Alexander (Sandy) Kemper, Founder and CEO at C2FO. "Our team has worked diligently to develop practical solutions that address the unique challenges businesses face when managing their finances. This award validates our approach of making sustainable finance effective, accessible, and beneficial for companies of all sizes across their respective supply chains."

C2FO's award-winning approach f ocuses on leveraging its existing financial technology platform to unlock working capital that can be directed toward business growth and climate initiatives. The company has demonstrated how businesses can integrate sustainability into their financial operations without sacrificing profitability—a key hurdle for many organizations transitioning to greener practices.

Gianluca Riccio, Deputy-Chair of SB-COP "Transition Finance & Investment" commented: "Achieving authentic sustainability targets depends on maintaining the integrity of investment funds. The C2FO platform provides an essential working capital connection, coordinating payments to meet fluctuating daily cash flow requirements while ensuring all funds directly support their intended environmental purposes."

The SB-COP initiative, which brings together private sector experts in support of the COP process, evaluated projects based on their innovation, feasibility, scalability, and measurable impact on climate objectives. C2FO's solutions were recognized for their practical application and potential to create systemic change across global supply chains.

COB30 Alignment C2FO's early payment platform facilitates the flow of climate finance Economic Impact In Mexico alone, over 2,900 businesses used C2FO to obtain over US$4.5b in working capital in 2024 alone. Globally, C2FO has funded more than $445b since inception CO2 Impact Reduced carbon impact by accelerating the flow of capital across the real economy Innovation C2FO's patented Name Your Rate® platform allows businesses to set the rate that makes sense to them Low Risk No credit risk and simple operational adoption Scalability Immediate scalability - Plug and play ability to expand into new markets. Green and inclusive supply chains - Buyers can provide low-cost liquidity to all their suppliers regardless of size with no additional government expense

A comprehensive analysis of C2FO's approach and achievements is detailed in the SB COP working paper, which showcases how the company's innovative financial tools are helping businesses overcome barriers to climate transition while creating value for all stakeholders.

The award was presented at the COP30 summit in Belém, Brazil, where industry leaders shared best practices worldwide with world leaders, policymakers, scientists, non-governmental organizations, and civil society to accelerate progress in the global response to the climate transition.

About C2FO:

C2FO is the world's largest platform for working capital. Our mission is to deliver a future where every company in the world has the capital needed to grow. We do this by connecting businesses to working capital solutions that enable them to improve cash flow and fund growth. Learn more at C2FO.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE C2FO