KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO announced today it has funded more than half a trillion dollars in working capital to businesses worldwide. The milestone continues to prove a significant shift in corporate finance: companies are increasingly moving away from traditional borrowing, choosing instead to fund their growth by clearing their invoices faster.

Quick Facts

C2FO Surpasses a Half Trillion in Funding Milestone as Businesses Pivot from Debt to Cash Flow Autonomy Post this

The News: C2FO hit a half trillion in cumulative funding to global suppliers.

C2FO hit a half trillion in cumulative funding to global suppliers. Scale: The platform has served over a million businesses across 180+ countries and territories since our founding.

The platform has served over a million businesses across 180+ countries and territories since our founding. The Shift: In a high-cost environment, businesses are prioritizing "on-demand" liquidity over new debt.

In a high-cost environment, businesses are prioritizing "on-demand" liquidity over new debt. Efficiency: Suppliers are bypassing the standard 60 to 90-day payment wait to reinvest in their business immediately.

Real-World Impact at Scale

The half a trillion milestone reflects a change in how the global supply chain operates. As input costs rise and margins tighten, the ability to prioritize working capital has become a hallmark of a high-performing business. By using C2FO, suppliers gain the flexibility to request their payment timing, while buyers use their liquidity to build more resilient supply chains.

"Hitting half a trillion of funding with zero credit loss is something fairly unique in the financial world and speaks to the value of our platform." said Alexander "Sandy" Kemper, founder and CEO of C2FO. "The best-run companies in the world are moving beyond the constraints of traditional debt because they value the speed and agility that C2FO provides to fuel their growth."

Why It Matters in 2026

With interest rates and inflation remaining a focal point for CFOs, the "cost of waiting" for a payment has rarely been higher. C2FO provides a direct release valve for this pressure:

No New Debt: Businesses fund their operations using money they've already earned.

Businesses fund their operations using money they've already earned. Control: Suppliers choose the discount rate that works for their specific margin needs.

Suppliers choose the discount rate that works for their specific margin needs. Speed: Funding often happens in 24 to 48 hours, rather than weeks or months.

"We're seeing a very practical shift," Kemper added. "Companies are digging deeper into their operations to find cash. They're realizing that their receivables are an excellent source of capital. We've built the plumbing to make that happen at a global scale and without credit risk."

About C2FO

C2FO is the world's largest platform for working capital. Our mission is to deliver a future in which every company in the world has the capital it needs to grow. By connecting businesses to on-demand working capital solutions, we help them improve cash flow and build more resilient supply chains. Learn more at C2FO.com .

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SOURCE C2FO