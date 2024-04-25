C2P Congratulates Dave Alison for Being Named an Excellence Awardee Finalist for the 2024 InvestmentNews Awards

Inaugural ranking highlights standouts who elevate their work, their reputations, and their industry with their dedication and knowledge

CLEVELAND, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C2P, an organization designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve, proudly announces Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, President and Founding Partner at C2P has been named a finalist to InvestmentNews Excellence Awardees 2024.

As a finalist for Advisor of the Year (Regional – West) category, Alison is recognized for his outstanding work at Alison Wealth Management, where he addresses the unique financial needs of Silicon Valley residents and those in nearby areas with innovative and holistic wealth management services.

"I'm deeply grateful for this recognition and to my team for sharing my passion to raise the bar for serving our clients and advancing the standard of care in our industry," said Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, President and Founding Partner of C2P. "Being part of a profession that lets us pursue our purpose while setting new standards of excellence is truly an honor."

Alison is an accomplished advisor, entrepreneur and thought leader whose passion for innovation is inspiring and enabling peers nationwide to provide more holistic, fiduciary financial planning services. He is a dynamic educator, industry influencer and articulate speaker who trains thousands of financial professionals on the turnkey financial planning and practice management processes he's helped create. He regularly authors and produces educational tools for financial professionals, including white papers, podcasts, and webinars.

Alison's journey in the financial services industry has been marked by remarkable achievements and prestigious accolades, solidifying his status as a leading figure and thought leader in the field. He was named a 2023 InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 honoree, chosen from more than 1,000 nominations based on his accomplishments, contribution to the industry, leadership, and promise; as well as being named to InvestmentNews Top Advisors 2024 list. Alison was a 2023 winner of a ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES award in thought leadership and education for his consistent efforts to bring valuable and empowering information to advisors and clients. Further adding to his accomplishments, he was distinguished in 2023 with the Five Star Wealth Manager Award, his fourth year receiving this accolade.

"When it comes to recognizing excellence in our industry, Dave is truly deserving of this recognition," said Jason L Smith, CEP®, BPC, Founder and CEO of C2P. "His commitment to supporting clients as well as advisors in growing their businesses not only elevates individual practices but strengthens the entire profession, a value we share in serving through C2P."

Alison is recognized amongst a select group of advisors who have set themselves apart through their commitment to elevating their work and the industry overall. The key judging criteria reviewed by an independent panel of judges encompass exemplary business development strategies, comprehensive knowledge and communication of investment opportunities, innovative education initiatives, impactful mentorship and community efforts, and notable achievements.

InvestmentNews Methodology

To compile the list of finalists, InvestmentNews gathers nominations from wealth management professionals nationwide, supplemented by thorough research. Submissions are reviewed by an independent judging panel of industry leaders and senior representatives, who vote for winners based on relevant criteria. The impartial judging process begins in April 2024. Winners will be determined by aggregating judges' scores, with the top-scoring finalist in each category named the winner. The awards ceremony, where the winners will be announced, is scheduled for June 20, 2024.

About C2P

C2P is an RIA, supported by investment, insurance, and training & coaching platforms; each designed to simplify holistic financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve. Driven to provide products and solutions in the best interest of every client, C2P offers education, training, resources, and tools to meet a client's unique financial situation, along with access to an array of investment and insurance vehicles to help advisors accomplish their goals. C2P is committed to upholding fiduciary best practices and raising industry standards by offering a higher quality of financial planning services to families worldwide. For more information, visit www.C2PEnterprises.com.

Alison Wealth Management

Alison Wealth Management, founded by nationally recognized advisor and industry thought leader Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, specializes in integrated holistic wealth management, including taxation, equity compensation, and retirement income distribution planning. Inspired by personal experiences navigating a tech startup acquisition, Alison established the firm's Palo Alto office to assist others facing similar challenges. Today, the firm delivers comprehensive wealth management services to diverse clientele, including high-net-worth retirees, professionals with stock options, and business owners. With financial professionals nationwide seeking education on the innovative financial planning and practice management processes Alison has helped create, Alison Wealth Management sets the standard for excellence in the industry. Visit www.AlisonWealth.com to learn more.

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA"), an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor or by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor. Unless otherwise noted no fee was paid for consideration of any ranking or award.

