C2P Enterprises Announces Partnership with Industry Veteran, Frank Maselli

CLEVELAND, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C2P Enterprises, a holding company comprised of four distinct brands, each designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and their clients, announces today that financial industry veteran, best-selling author, award-winning keynote speaker and founder of The Maselli Group, Frank Maselli, will serve as a mentor and ambassador for affiliated advisors of Clarity 2 Prosperity, the financial training, coaching and IP development arm of the organization. This unprecedented partnership marks the first time Maselli has teamed up with a financial planning organization in this capacity and grants access to his robust library of presentations, training and coaching programs as well as one-on-one mentor opportunities for affiliated advisors.

"Frank is one of the most recognized and well-respected figures in the financial services industry – we couldn't be happier to have him working with our advisors," said Jason L Smith, founder and CEO of C2P Enterprises. "We are confident this partnership will give our advisors yet another advantage as they look to hone their craft, better serve their clients, and ultimately grow their businesses. The experience, resources, and new ideas Frank brings to the table are invaluable."

Throughout his illustrious career, Maselli has trained thousands of financial advisors, wholesalers, and managers at nearly every firm in the industry. His expertise covers a wide range of skills, most recently his approach to modern marketing for financial professionals which is rooted in a client-centric philosophy that aims to build an advisor's value and credibility. With a passion for the psychology behind advising, he also specializes in the various skills needed to build a successful business including prospecting, target marketing, team building and leadership. Maselli has more than 30 years of public speaking experience and has a unique ability to educate others on effective and advanced presentation skills.

In his role as an ambassador, Maselli will act as a business development strategist, working with advisors to establish their business-building goals and objectives and provide his unparalleled insight to help them modernize their marketing strategies, improve their public speaking skills and establish best practices for generating referrals, building better client relationships and growing assets. Advisors will be able to tap into Maselli's expertise to grow their marketing and sales pipeline, and can access his extensive catalog of programs and resources including Passion Prospecting: Building Your Business the Modern Way, Webinar Presentation Skills: 6 Professional Tips to Maximize Your Virtual Impact and Thriving in Chaos: 5 Success Strategies for Scary Times.

"The choice to team up with C2P was an easy one to make," said Maselli. "We share the same client-first philosophy that is so crucial to building a successful advisory firm. I look forward to working with Clarity 2 Prosperity advisors and appreciate the opportunity to share the knowledge and insights I've gained throughout of my career with an organization that shares the same credo of always prioritizing what is in the client's best interest."

For more information on Clarity 2 Prosperity, visit www.Clarity2Prosperity.com.

About C2P Enterprises

C2P Enterprises consists of four individual companies that share one vision: improving the lives of American families through holistic financial planning. Prosperity Capital Advisors is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) that provides financial planning and holistic wealth management solutions to investment advisors and clients nationwide. Valor Capital Management is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser operating as a portfolio strategist and turnkey asset management program. Clarity Insurance Marketing is a best interest-focused insurance marketing organization that facilitates product screening, selection and support for all lines of fixed insurance products. Clarity 2 Prosperity is a financial training, coaching and IP development organization committed to simplifying the financial planning process for financial advisors while helping them to understand best practices for integrating investment and insurance solutions in a single, holistic plan. Collectively, these organizations provide advisors the training, resources, products and tools to successfully grow their independent advisory firm while serving in the best interest of each of their clients. For more information, visit www.C2PEnterprises.com.

