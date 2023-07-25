C2P Enterprises' Innovations and Leadership Named 3x Finalist for ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Class of 2023

Recognized for bringing impactful solutions to financial advisors, C2P and its leaders continue to transform the industry through thought leadership and education

CLEVELAND, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2P Enterprises (C2P), a collective of brands designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve, is pleased to announce that the company's latest training course, created by Jason L Smith, Founder and CEO, is a finalist for ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2023, in addition to Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, President and Founding Partner and Matt Seitz, Chief Marketing Officer and Partner, who have also been named finalists for individual categories. Now in its third year, the LUMINARIES awards program highlights how top-performing industry participants — both firms and individuals — produce meaningful results through efforts that matter most to financial advisors.

C2P, which has been named a finalist for the "Thought Leadership & Education" category for firms, recently launched its Advisor Career Path and Compensation Program as a critical turnkey resource for succession planning and cultivating the next generation of advisors. The live two-day virtual training course is aimed at helping advisors recruit, reward, and retain top talent and is designed for advisors who are the sole rainmaker of their practice and are looking to build a self-sustaining business.

"I am incredibly proud of our entire C2P team for these well-deserved recognitions," said Smith. "With more than one-third of all financial advisors expected to retire in the next decade, we recognized an incredible gap in our industry that needed to be solved. With the Advisor Career Path and Compensation Program, we have successfully developed a transformative program that enables advisors to enlist top talent, grow their businesses and build an effective succession plan for their practices," continued Smith. "I also want to recognize the fantastic leaders we have in Dave and Matt. They each play key roles in shaping our innovative culture as we work to bring impactful solutions to the financial industry and simplify financial planning so families can achieve true prosperity."

Alison, a finalist for the "Thought Leadership & Education" category for individuals, created and hosts a broad range of live, on-demand, and virtual training resources for advisors, including the popular The Tax Management Journey®, a two-day training designed to expand an advisor's business by adding tax planning and management services to their business offerings. He is constantly innovating and producing compelling and actionable content for advisors and consumers alike, covering everything from proven and repeatable turnkey processes for best interest tax management and financial planning to market updates, marketing strategies and operations systems.

Seitz, a finalist for the "Executive Leadership" category for individuals, recently created a seminar and ebook to educate advisors on the new SEC Marketing Rule, covering important details like selecting and soliciting client feedback, required disclosures, avoiding fines, best practices, as well as the pros and cons and the overall impact on one's practice. Additionally, he started a Marketing Roundtable for industry professionals to collaborate and share ideas on impactful marketing and sales tactics; and was C2P's #1 mentor in 2022 for the enterprise's affiliated advisors interested in marketing and sales guidance. His innovative tendencies continuously help C2P and its advisors remain competitive as he regularly seeks opportunities to enhance their reach through marketing and education.

The 2023 LUMINARIES finalists list will now go before an esteemed judging panel who are tasked with selecting standout LUMINARIES within each sub-category. These individuals and companies will be highlighted and receive their awards as the 2023 LUMINARIES winners at a gala ceremony in November. For the full methodology, visit: www.event.thinkadvisor.com/luminaries-awards/methodology

About C2P Enterprises: C2P Enterprises is a holding company comprised of brands designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve. United by the vision to provide planning and financial products in the best interest of the client, each company offers education, training, resources and tools to meet a client's unique financial situation, along with access to an array of investment and insurance vehicles to help accomplish their goals. Each organization is committed to fiduciary best interest practices and training industry standards for a higher qualify of holistic financial planning services to families nationwide and worldwide. For more information, visit www.C2PEnterprises.com .

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA") an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CONTACT

AdvisorPR®

(702) 685-7450

SOURCE C2P Enterprises