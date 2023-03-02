C2P Enterprises Launches 'A Woman's Clarity' Program, Invites Advisors to Special International Women's Day Event

New program helps financial professionals engage female advisors, clients, and prospects through ongoing thought leadership and networking and a newly launched podcast series.

CLEVELAND, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2P Enterprises, a holding company comprised of four distinct brands, each designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and their clients, announces the launch of their latest innovative program for financial advisors, A Woman's Clarity. Dedicated to helping financial professionals increase their footprint and successfully engage with more female advisors, clients, and prospects, program participants will gain knowledge through ongoing thought leadership and networking, including a newly launched podcast series, live events, blogs, and more. To subscribe to the A Woman's Clarity podcast, click here.

To coincide with the program launch, the first special event for A Woman's Clarity will be held on International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The 45-minute session will feature an open discussion format with free-flowing dialogue among panelists and Q&A from the audience. Guests include Carol Ochoa, President of Your Secure Retirement, Deb Cundiff from Hammer Financial Group, and Julie Manning, RICP®, from Keystone Financial Planning. Registration is free and open to anyone in the finance industry.

"With this supportive, empowering, and educational exchange of ideas, we are working to close the loop and help ease the transition into retirement so that more women have the financial confidence and clarity they deserve in every stage of life," said Kirsten Schlumbohm Vice President of Insurance Sales at C2P and program host of A Woman's Clarity. "Although this is a female-focused endeavor, A Woman's Clarity is not exclusive to women. You can expect topics that are specific to the unique needs and pain points women face, but we encourage as much support and input from our positive male allies as possible."

A Woman's Clarity aims to help both women and men in the financial services industry reach their full potential by interacting with like-minded, strong, and motivated holistic advisors. Contributors to the program include female leaders from C2P's network of partners and advisor base who have a shared passion for bringing expertise, tips, and advice to other leaders, professionals, and practitioners in the finance industry. The program's ultimate mission is to empower women to take charge of their own economic future and educate other financial professionals about the unique challenges facing female clientele. In the podcast's inaugural episode, Mary Sterk, CFP®, Sterk Financial Services, and Karin Alvarado, CFS, CPFA, New Aspect Financial Services, join Schlumbohm to discuss their professional journeys, including mentorship and building a business in a male-dominated industry.

ABOUT KIRSTEN SCHLUMBOHM

Kirsten Schlumbohm is the Vice President of Insurance Sales at C2P Enterprises. She has over 15 years of industry experience, in which she has served as an insurance and annuity wholesaler, sales trainer and leader, and financial advisor. In addition to her life and health insurance licenses, she holds her Series 66 and a degree from Iowa State University. Kirsten is committed to empowering people and helping them reach the retirement finish line. She believes in optimizing processes to build strategies out of silos and encourage tighter collaboration.

ABOUT C2P ENTERPRISES

C2P Enterprises, a holding company comprised of four distinct brands, each in their respective capacity, is designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve. United by the vision to provide planning and financial products and solutions in the best interest of the client, each company offers education, training, resources and tools to meet a client's unique financial situation, along with access to an array of investment and insurance vehicles to help accomplish their goals. Each organization is committed to fiduciary best interest practices and raising industry standards for a higher quality of holistic financial planning services to families nation and worldwide. For more information, visit C2PEnterprises.com.

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA") an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CONTACT

AdvisorPR®

(702) 685-7450

SOURCE C2P Enterprises