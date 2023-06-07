C2P Enterprises' President and Founding Partner, Dave Alison, Named to 2023 InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 List

Recognized For His Accomplishments as a Mentor, Thought Leader and Educator, Alison's Mission is to Simplify Financial Planning for Families

CLEVELAND, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2P Enterprises (C2P), a holding company comprised of four distinct brands, each designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve, is pleased to announce that Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, President and Founding Partner of C2P, has been named to InvestmentNews' 2023 40 Under 40 list. The annual awards program celebrates 40 remarkable young professionals in the financial advice industry for their leadership and accomplishments, placing them among an elite class of role models and rising stars. To view Alison's 40 Under 40 profile, visit: https://40under40inadvice.com/winners/dave-alison/.

"Receiving this accolade alongside so many esteemed industry colleagues is both a tremendous honor and a humbling experience," said Alison. "I have dedicated my career to developing innovative solutions that empower financial professionals to better serve their clients, and our work within the industry is far from over. C2P is committed to driving positive change in the industry, and I'm grateful for this opportunity as we work to educate, train, grow, and support holistic financial advisors so that families can achieve prosperity."

Alison is a highly accomplished mentor, thought leader and advisor with a passion for taking complex issues and developing simplified solutions to make holistic financial planning more accessible. As a dynamic educator and articulate speaker, he trains thousands of financial professionals each year on the turnkey financial planning and practice management processes he's helped create, test and package. His most recent innovations include The Tax Management JourneyTM, a client process and advisor training program combining his expertise as both an Enrolled Agent and CERTIRED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM to close the gap between tax planning and financial advice. When he's not training or teaching advisors, Alison is still "in the trenches," working as an advisor at Alison Wealth Management, his own holistic wealth management firm that he founded in 2018. Alison Wealth works with about two dozen families and manages $100 million in assets, but those families have another $100 million+ in other assets, particularly company stock.

"This recognition is a testament to Dave's exceptional leadership and contributions to the financial services industry," said Jason L Smith, founder and CEO of C2P. "The innovations he has brought to our company have had a profound impact that have not only helped more Americans access quality, holistic plans but have also helped thousands of financial advisors become more successful business owners. We are honored to have Dave on our team, and we are confident that his expertise and vision will continue to shape the future of financial planning,"

About InvestmentNews 40 Under 40

The InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 program recognizes and celebrates up-and-comers in the financial advice industry. Each year, the outlet's editorial team reviews more than 1,000 nominations to create a list of 40 outstanding financial advisers, or industry professionals supporting advisers, who are 39 or younger. Honorees are judged on their accomplishments, contribution to the industry, leadership and promise.

About C2P Enterprises: C2P Enterprises is a holding company comprised of four distinct brands, each designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve. United by the vision to provide planning and financial products in the best interest of the client, each company offers education, training, resources and tools to meet a client's unique financial situation, along with access to an array of investment and insurance vehicles to help accomplish their goals. Each organization is committed to fiduciary best interest practices and training industry standards for a higher qualify of holistic financial planning services to families nationwide and worldwide. For more information, visit www.c2penterprises.com .

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA") an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

