C2P's Dave Alison Wins 2023 ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Award

Recognized for bringing impactful solutions to financial advisors, firm's president & founding partner continues transforming the industry through thought leadership and education.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2P, an organization designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve, is pleased to announce that the company's President and Founding Partner, Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, has been named a 2023 ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES award winner for the Thought Leadership and Education category. Now in its third year, the LUMINARIES awards program highlights those top-performing industry participants—both firms and individuals—that produce meaningful results through efforts that matter most to financial advisors.

Alison's most recent innovations include creating and hosting a broad range of live, on-demand, and virtual training resources for advisors, such as The Tax Management Journey®, a two-day training designed to expand an advisor's business by helping them add tax management services to their business offerings. He is consistently innovating and producing actionable and compelling content for advisors and consumers alike, covering everything from proven and repeatable turnkey processes for best-interest tax management and financial planning to market updates, marketing strategies, and operations systems.

"I am incredibly honored by this recognition because, as an advisor first and foremost, I truly understand the challenges advisors face as they aim to grow and scale their businesses. That is why I am dedicated to creating the tools and resources advisors need to turn these challenges into opportunities," said Alison. "This award further validates that our efforts to provide actionable, easy-to-follow, proven processes are resonating with professionals throughout the industry. But this recognition isn't a finish line; it's a checkpoint. It's a reminder that we're here to keep pushing boundaries and ensure financial advisors aren't just keeping up but staying ahead."

This most recent accomplishment for Alison comes on the heels of him recently being named to InvestmentNews' 2023 40 Under 40 list. The annual awards program celebrates 40 remarkable young professionals in the financial advice industry for their leadership and accomplishments, placing them among an elite class of role models and rising stars.

Earlier this year, C2P and its Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Seitz, were also named ThinkAdvisor 2023 LUMINARIES finalists in their respective categories.

Seitz was named a finalist for the Executive Leadership category for individuals after recently creating a seminar and eBook to educate advisors on the new SEC Marketing Rule, covering important details like selecting and soliciting client feedback, required disclosures, avoiding fines, best practices, as well as the pros and cons and overall impact on one's practice. His innovative actions continuously help C2P and its advisors remain competitive as he regularly seeks opportunities to enhance their reach through marketing and education.

C2P was named a finalist for the Thought Leadership & Education category for firms after it recently launched its Advisor Career Path and Compensation Program as a critical turnkey resource for succession planning and cultivating the next generation of advisors. The live two-day virtual training course is aimed at helping advisors recruit, reward, and retain top talent. It is designed for advisors who are the sole rainmaker of their practice and are looking to build a self-sustaining business.

C2P's Founder and CEO, Jason Smith, CEP®, BPC, and best-selling author, will soon release his highly anticipated second book, The Rainmaker Multiplier: How to Create a Self-Sustaining, Scalable Financial Planning Business. Coming in the spring of 2024, this book will expand upon these award-winning strategies to provide advisors with a comprehensive guide for how to build a self-sustaining practice. To learn more and sign up for updates about the book release, visit www.RMMBook.com .

The LUMINARIES Class of 2023 Finalists were reviewed by ThinkAdvisor's distinguished and diverse panel of 17 judges from across the advice industry. For the full methodology, click here.

About C2P: C2P is a holding company comprised of four platforms, each designed to simplify holistic financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve. Driven to provide products and solutions in the best interest of every client, C2P offers education, training, resources, and tools to meet a client's unique financial situation, along with access to an array of investment and insurance vehicles to help advisors accomplish their goals. C2P is committed to upholding fiduciary best practices and raising industry standards by offering a higher quality of financial planning services to families worldwide. For more information, visit www.C2PEnterprises.com .

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA"), an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CONTACT

AdvisorPR®

(702) 685-7450

SOURCE C2P