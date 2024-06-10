C2Sense Appoints Former Chief Medical Officer of Walgreens, Dr. Kevin Ban, as Strategic Advisor to its Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C2Sense, Inc., experts in advanced optical sensing platforms for diagnostic and pharmaceutical applications, announces the appointment of Dr. Kevin Ban as a strategic advisor to its Board of Directors effective June 1, 2024.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Ban, with his deep experience and expertise in clinical medicine, international health, healthcare technology and population health management as an advisor to C2Sense's Board of Directors," said Jason Cox, Ph.D., CEO of C2Sense. "We look forward to his involvement, strategic insights and guidance as we continue the progress of our Halo® product suite."

Currently serving as an advisor, educator and board member, Dr. Ban is also the producer and host of Sick Health with Kevin Ban, MD, a communication platform aimed at educating the population about general health and navigating the healthcare system. Dr. Ban previously served as Chief Medical Officer for Walgreens and played an integral role in leading the company's national pandemic response and defining its healthcare strategy. During his tenure at the organization, Dr. Ban was promoted to the Executive Vice President & Global Chief Medical Officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Prior to his work at Walgreens, Dr. Ban was the Chief Medical Officer at athenahealth, a healthcare technology company where he worked with some of the nation's largest healthcare systems. Before joining athenahealth and after completing his residency training, Dr. Ban joined Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians as an attending physician and was appointed to Harvard Medical School where he taught medical students and residents. During his eight years working internationally on behalf of Harvard Medical International, Dr. Ban learned how to manage large populations of patients to drive improved outcomes while decreasing the overall cost of care.

Dr. Ban graduated from Georgetown University with a B.A. in theology/ethics and later earned his M.D. from Georgetown's School of Medicine after spending a year in South Africa as a volunteer teacher in an all-boys African school. Dr. Ban completed two years of general surgery residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and completed his training at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Harvard Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency in Boston.

Early in his career, Dr. Ban was an on-air healthcare analyst for the local ABC and FOX affiliates in New York and Boston, respectively. He is a regular guest of news and talk show programs and has appeared on The Today Show, MSNBC News, Morning Joe, Bloomberg TV and Good Morning America. He has contributed commentary and bylines to The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, NPR, and The Washington Post. He has published more than 30 articles in peer-reviewed academic journals and was recently recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its 2023 Most Influential Clinical Executives.

About C2Sense

C2Sense is an advanced optical sensing company with a product portfolio that delivers solutions for rapid diagnostics, authentication, and product viability assurance to benefit the health and wellbeing of people worldwide. As an MIT "Tough Tech" spinout, C2Sense develops products that leverage innovations in optical based sensing to help solve some of the world's toughest challenges. For more information on C2Sense, visit www.c2sense.com and www.haloreader.com.

