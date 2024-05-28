C2Sense Welcomes Dr. Michael Mina, MD, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of eMed Digital Healthcare to Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C2Sense, Inc., experts in advanced optical sensing platforms for diagnostic and pharmaceutical applications, announces the appointment of Dr. Michael Mina, MD, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors as an independent director effective May 24, 2024.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Mina, an accomplished industry leader with extensive expertise in infectious diseases, molecular diagnostics and public health to C2Sense's Board of Directors," said Jason Cox, Ph.D., CEO of C2Sense. "Dr. Mina will provide strategic and scientific insights across many aspects of our business, including product development and commercialization, as we advance our Halo® suite of customizable readers and algorithms."

Currently serving as Chief Science Officer at eMed Digital Healthcare, Dr. Michael Mina, MD, PhD was an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health (HSPH) and Harvard Medical School. He was a core member of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics (CCDD) in the departments of Epidemiology and Immunology & Infectious Diseases at HSPH and Associate Medical Director in Clinical Microbiology (molecular diagnostics) in the Department of Pathology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and was an associate medical director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard's COVID-19 testing laboratory. His research and expertise is focused on the interface of diagnostics, vaccine and infection immunology, and the dynamics of infectious diseases.

Dr. Mina studied at Dartmouth College for his undergraduate degree in engineering and public health. He earned both his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees at Emory University. His Ph.D. was in vaccine immunology and infectious diseases modeling. His postdoctoral work was at Princeton University in mathematical modeling of infectious diseases and in the Department of Genetics at Harvard Medical School where he developed technologies for massively multiplexed immunological profiling. His medical residency training was in clinical pathology at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Mina is the recipient of numerous national and institutional awards for his research, including a recipient of the prestigious NIH Director's Early Independence Award. He was identified by the Economist Magazine as one of 8 Global Progress makers for his global health research and not-for-profit work helping bring clean water to rural areas of the world. He has published over 100 peer reviewed scientific articles and he is on the board of directors or the scientific or medical advisory boards of numerous public and private companies.

About C2Sense

C2Sense is an advanced optical sensing company with a product portfolio that delivers solutions for rapid diagnostics, authentication, and product viability assurance to benefit the health and wellbeing of people worldwide. As an MIT "Tough Tech" spinout, C2Sense develops products that leverage innovations in optical based sensing to help solve some of the world's toughest challenges. For more information on C2Sense, visit www.c2sense.com and www.haloreader.com.

SOURCE C2Sense