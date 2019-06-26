C3 and Erba Verde Group Present the First Global C3-Erba Verde Hemp & CBD Summit

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 C3-Erba Verde Group Hemp & CBD Summit, is pleased to announce this important event, "Transforming Hemp to Healthcare and CBD to Commerce." The keynote address will discuss the growth and impact of CBD on the economy. On September 24th, during United Nations General Assembly week, this timely Summit brings together a group of 500 influential government, business and healthcare leaders to address the challenges and tremendous financial opportunities of this burgeoning industry. According to industry experts, CBD sales are forecast to reach $16 billion by 2025, with health and wellness products leading the way and food, beverage and beauty to also play a major role.

C3 Canna Summit

With hemp companies operating in countries across five continents, the C3-Erba Verde Group Hemp & CBD Summit is dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis. Panel topics will focus on intellectual property, research and development and the many deep resources of the world's largest cannabis companies and industry associations.

Register at: www.eventbrite.com/e/transforming-hemp-to-healthcare-and-cbd-to-commerce-tickets-60374628138

About Erba Verde Group

The Erba Verde Group (EVG) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which has formed a number of strategic relationships in the industry. These relationships provide a "go-to-market" immediacy focused on cultivation, extraction, product development and distribution.



EVG has also formed a farm consortium with strategic partner Agrinetix LLC. A leader in Advanced Agronomy, the Erba Verde Group partnership with Agrinetix LLC enables EVG to cultivate 2,500 acres of Hemp for this year's harvest, with scalability to tens of thousands of acres for the 2020 harvest.



Contact:

Antnony Pepe

917-952-2372

217130@email4pr.com

SOURCE Erba Verde Group