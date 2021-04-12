C3 And Lunchbox Debut Revolutionary "CITIZENS GO" Mobile App

Breaking the industry's dependence on third-party platforms, CITIZENS GO is a first-to-market app that brings C 3 's umbrella of brands into one ordering experience, leveraging Lunchbox's digital technology to connect consumers directly with the restaurants themselves. This groundbreaking partnership enables guests to group menu items from multiple C 3 restaurants into a single order, an option currently unavailable on third-party delivery platforms. The CITIZENS GO ordering experience is free from any hidden delivery or markup fees, another major differentiator from current third-party delivery providers. In addition to the "multiple cravings, one cart" feature and honest menu pricing, CITIZENS GO users will be able to enjoy a comprehensive set of exclusive in-app perks including a loyalty rewards program, secret menu items, limited-time celebrity culinary collaborations, added benefits for in-store visits, and more.

"Until the debut of CITIZENS GO, the online ordering experience has felt extremely transactional and restrictive for diners," says Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of C3. "We've been able to leverage Lunchbox's proprietary technology to transform meal delivery into an empowering, guest-driven lifestyle experience in which customers have more freedom in their dining choices and have access to an interactive culinary center at their fingertips. Our customers can also feel good about ordering with CITIZENS GO because we aren't just putting any restaurant onto our delivery channel. We're invested in the growth of each restaurant brand as part of C3's global development – giving guests access to a pre-approved network of vetted culinary options."

In addition to C3's own popular digital brands, including Krispy Rice, Umami Burger and Sam's Crispy Chicken, the CITIZENS GO app includes smaller restaurants that have been purchased by C3, such as local Los Angeles favorite Soom Soom, turning CITIZENS GO into an IP tech platform that's helping restaurants grow by reaching new audiences and connecting them directly with consumers. Each brand in the app will also be integrated into C3's pipeline of food halls, ghost kitchens, co-working spaces and airport kiosks. In the coming months, users can expect new C3 brands to be added to the CITIZENS GO app, including global concepts from acclaimed chefs Dani Garcia, Dario Cecchini and Katsuya Uechi.

Lunchbox is effectively equipping all C3 concepts with first-party, "omnichannel," ordering capabilities. This marks a pioneering moment for ghost kitchens, charting an innovative path for driving direct-to-consumer relationships, brand building and guest loyalty, and simultaneously, offering guests a hospitality-forward experience. In doing so, Lunchbox is fulfilling its core mission to empower restaurants by putting the power back in their hands and improving margins along the way. As part of this longstanding partnership, all new C3 concepts will also be equipped with Lunchbox product solutions.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with our good friend Sam Nazarian on C3's proprietary CITIZENS GO app," said Nabeel Alamgir, CEO and co-founder of Lunchbox. "This is so much more than a delivery app. CITIZENS GO was born out of a shared vision between both partners to pave the way for up-and-coming chefs and restaurateurs to make their brands global, before going all-in financially and operationally on brick-and -mortar. Simultaneously, it's an incubator for entrepreneurs and the future of the ghost kitchen model," explains Alamgir.

CITIZENS GO is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. As an introductory reward, users who download the app will receive a free Umami Burger with their first order.

About C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands coexist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared kitchens, mobile delivery with the next-gen Citizens Go app (set to launch in 2021), and Citizens food halls. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, EllaMia, In a Bun, The Other Side and Dani Garcia's Minük, with many other brands in the pipeline. The first Citizens food hall will open in New York City at Manhattan West in 2021. As of February 2021, C3 operates 250 digital kitchens across the U.S. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com.

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is a collection of powerful digital ordering platforms for restaurants dedicated to taking the power away from predatory third-party delivery apps and back into restaurants themselves. Built by restaurateurs for restaurateurs, Lunchbox aims to simplify the solution of omnichannel ordering while empowering restaurateurs through affordability and accessibility. Launched in 2019, Lunchbox gained national recognition for a groundbreaking $20 Million raise and co-founder Nabeel Alamgir is a newly minted Forbes "30 Under 30." Industry-leading restaurants like Bareburger, Clean Juice and world-famous chef David Chang's Fuku are already working with Lunchbox to build the best-in-class digital ordering experiences that drive returns and sales, all while providing a solution to problems created by third-party sites. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io.

