C³ Appoints Bradford Reynolds as Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), the revolutionary culinary platform recently launched as a subsidiary of sbe, has announced the appointment of Bradford Reynolds as its new Chief Operating Officer. Based in Los Angeles, Reynolds will be responsible for the operational excellence of C3 as it disrupts the food and beverage industry through the incubation of limited service culinary brands. He will provide strategic guidance and cultivate key partnerships for the platform as it develops its innovative food hall, ghost kitchen, and mobile delivery offerings. Mr. Reynolds joins the impressive 8 person team that has already been brought on to drive C3 in its important mission.

"I am excited to welcome Brad to the C3 team," said C3 CEO and Founder Sam Nazarian. "Brad brings a long career and successful track record to a growing C3 team . With a wealth of restaurant experience and a deep understanding of dynamic consumer tastes, Brad will give C3 a strong foundation as it changes the way the world approaches ghost kitchens, food halls and mobile delivery. This is the beginning of the rapid and strong expansion of the team at C3 as well as sbe."

Reynolds said, "I am extremely excited to be part of this innovative new venture and I am honored and delighted to work with Sam Nazarian, who is such a visionary. With C3, we have the chance to modernize the culinary experience, providing innovative solutions to address the new ways consumers want their food. In rethinking every step of the dining process, from the longevity of delivered food to efficient and sustainable packaging and distribution, C3 is bringing to market an incredible offering that the hospitality industry has never seen before."

A tenured leader in hospitality innovation, Bradford joins sbe from Smashburger, a concept-driven fast casual restaurant brand, where he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy. In his role at the Denver-based company, Brad oversaw several functional areas for the brand's 350 restaurants in nine countries, including supply chain, real estate acquisition, construction, design and IT. Before joining Smashburger, Brad spent nearly a decade as an investment banker focused on mergers and acquisitions.

Reynolds joins C3 amidst its launch, in partnership with Accor and Simon Properties. C3 will act as an incubator of limited service culinary brands, comprised of both new concepts and evolutions of established, highly successful full-service sbe restaurant. Previously, C3 announced the plans for Citizens, a 40,000sqf culinary destination by award-winning designer David Rockwell in Manhattan West, the eight-acre complex Brookfield is developing on Manhattan's Far West Side. C3's new concept will bring together a curated collection of established and new proprietary culinary brands at two full-service restaurants, multiple bars and a fast-casual market hall.

Additional Members

C3 is pleased to announce the hiring of 8 other members to its executive ranks:

Dan O'Donnell joins as Vice President Operations based in New York . Dan most recently served as Culinary Director for OTG Management overseeing the culinary operations for full service and QSR dining locations in 8 airports totaling more than 200 locations. Dan previously served in progressive culinary leadership roles with Ruth Chris's Steakhouse in NY.

joins as for the platform. She was previously an executive with Uber Eats helping to grow it into a household name through strategic partnerships and experiential marketing. Chef Romain Fournel joins as Corporate Executive Pastry Chef for EllaMia. Chef Romain was most recently with the JW Marriott in Nashville where he led the development, creation and vision of the pastry department. Before joining their culinary team Chef Romain spent almost ten years at Jean Phillipe Patisserie in Las Vegas , where he served as the Assistant Executive Pastry Chef, and was the direct assistant to world pastry champion Jean Phillipe Maury and Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Chevrieux .

joins as for EllaMia. Chef Romain was most recently with the JW Marriott in where he led the development, creation and vision of the pastry department. Before joining their culinary team Chef Romain spent almost ten years at Jean Phillipe Patisserie in , where he served as the Assistant Executive Pastry Chef, and was the direct assistant to world pastry champion and Executive Pastry Chef . Jenny Billard joins as Senior Director of Event Sales . Her experience includes Soho House West Hollywood and The Standard Hotel where she directed events sales. Jenny joins us most recently from The Jane Club, a member only workspace for women and mothers. It was there that she led all programming and curation of events, implemented new systems and event protocols, and handled all brand activations and partnerships.

joins as . Her experience includes Soho House West Hollywood and The Standard Hotel where she directed events sales. Jenny joins us most recently from The Jane Club, a member only workspace for women and mothers. It was there that she led all programming and curation of events, implemented new systems and event protocols, and handled all brand activations and partnerships. Adam Rinella joins as Director of Project Development, Design & Construction . For the nearly ten years, Adam was the Vice-President of Development for Burger Lounge restaurants where he led the design process and creation of architectural and engineering plans. He oversaw all phases of construction and managed facilities for the entire company.

joins as . For the nearly ten years, Adam was the Vice-President of Development for Burger Lounge restaurants where he led the design process and creation of architectural and engineering plans. He oversaw all phases of construction and managed facilities for the entire company. Adrian Lungu joins as Director of Finance . Adrian was most recently with Nacho Daddy, where he led the financial accounting, cost & inventory accounting, and monthly reporting on financial and operational performance. Before joining their team, Adrian spent almost 5 years at ZUMA Restaurants where he had a chance to work with Jay Patel , working his way up to the Operations Controller.

joins as . Adrian was most recently with Nacho Daddy, where he led the financial accounting, cost & inventory accounting, and monthly reporting on financial and operational performance. Before joining their team, Adrian spent almost 5 years at ZUMA Restaurants where he had a chance to work with , working his way up to the Operations Controller. Chef Vincenzo Rossy joins as Director of Operations. Chef Vincenzo attended the University of Central Florida and he holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing and Sales. He completed his Culinary Degree at the Apicius International School of Hospitality. He lived and worked in Florence, Italy where he held numerous Chef roles at various restaurants before moving to New Jersey in 2016 to be the Executive Chef at Town Bar+ Kitchen. He is relocating from the east coast where most recently he was the Corporate Chef for OTG Management in New York .

About C3

C3 is being launched as a partnership between sbe; Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations; and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. By combining sbe's ability to build and grow successful, award-winning food and beverage concepts, Simon's extensive real estate footprint and Accor's international hotel base of 5,000 global properties, C3 is enviably positioned to be the leader and pioneer in this space.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

