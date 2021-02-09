C3 Appoints Thomas Negrel as Chief Operating Officer of EllaMia

Negrel brings a diverse resume to his new role, including a background in international business and finance, with a focus on acquisitions and corporate investment within the restaurant space specifically. As chief operating officer of EllaMia, Negrel will oversee the growth of the sophisticated coffeeshop/bakery concept into high-profile markets across the U.S., including Southern California, Chicago, and Seattle. Each EllaMia concept will also incorporate a C 3 shared digital kitchen to provide all-in-one catering, dine-in, and takeout options, allowing the new brand to expand at scale while compounding each location's business opportunity. As the concepts grow in both reach and popularity, Negrel will be responsible for identifying and implementing strategies that maximize the revenue and operational capabilities for EllaMia as well as the additional C 3 brands it supports through its ghost kitchens.

"Thomas Negrel brings creative vision and an efficient, methodological approach to management, making him the ideal candidate to launch EllaMia in North America," says Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of C3. "He understands where we want to take the concept in terms of geographic growth while also introducing new consumers to C3's full portfolio of brands. With Negrel on board, EllaMia is certain to grow in a systematic, organic, and organized manner that delivers exceptional culinary experience at every brand level."

In his most recent position as vice president of finance for Specialty's Café and Bakery, Negrel spent three years developing and enhancing the company's core systems to bring simplicity and efficiency to its workflow. He led financial planning and development for 50+ Specialty's locations across three states, managing more than $100 million in annual revenue. Negrel was essential in designing and executing Specialty's five-year development road map and created the company's budgeting process, efforts he seeks to extend to EllaMia.

"I enjoy bringing order into chaos and there has never been a more chaotic time to launch a restaurant brand," says Thomas Negrel. "It's a well-calculated moment: there are many decent concepts out there, but EllaMia is offering a more interesting coffeeshop experience for consumers at a time when people are hungry for something fresh. This is an opportunity to elevate both EllaMia, and the various C3 brands which will operate out of our ghost kitchens. I'm excited to work alongside the incredibly talented C3 team to build greater culinary experiences for the communities we're in."

About C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared kitchens, mobile delivery with the next-gen CitizensGO app, and Citizens food halls. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, EllaMia, In a Bun, The Other Side, LA Gente and Dani Garcia's Minük, with many other brands in the pipeline. The first Citizens food hall will open in New York City at Manhattan West in 2021. By the end of 2020, C3 has opened over 200 digital kitchens. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com.

