C3 Bullion Appoints Luciano Duque as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the price of gold surging past $5,000 USD per ounce, reaching a new record of $5,104 USD as of January 26th, C3 Bullion is today proud to announce the appointment of former Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Luciano Duque as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a significant milestone in the company's next phase of growth and strategic expansion within the precious metals sector.

Duque brings deep leadership experience across global business operations, investment banking, finance, and operational strategy, with a proven track record of scaling businesses, strengthening governance, and navigating complex international markets. His appointment reflects C3 Bullion's commitment to disciplined growth, transparency, and long-term value creation for clients and partners.

As CEO, Duque will oversee all aspects of the company's operations, including strategic planning, market expansion, partnerships, and capital deployment and investor relations support. He will also play a central role in advancing C3 Bullion's mission to provide reliable, secure, and innovative solutions across the bullion value chain.

"Amid continued, seismic leaps in gold valuation, Luciano's leadership style, global perspective, and operational rigor make him the right executive to lead C3 Bullion into its next chapter," said Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Samuel Amsterdam "His experience aligns seamlessly with our focus on building a resilient platform capable of adapting to evolving market dynamics and providing a modern investment alternative with respect to history's most proven real world asset."

Duque is widely recognized for his ability to align corporate strategy with execution, particularly in sectors sensitive to macroeconomic volatility, inflationary pressures, and shifting investor demand. His appointment comes at a time when interest in physical assets and alternative stores of value continues to rise amid global economic uncertainty.

"I am honored to steward C3 Bullion as Chief Executive Officer," said Duque. "The company is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for precious metals solutions, and I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our offerings and drive sustainable growth."

Under Duque's leadership, C3 Bullion plans to enhance its operational infrastructure, pursue strategic partnerships, and explore new opportunities across domestic and international markets, while maintaining a strong emphasis on compliance, risk management, and investor trust.

About C3 Bullion

C3 Bullion is a precious metals company focused on structuring private lending operations for gold mines, with loan payments made in actual physical gold, delivering secure, transparent, and high-integrity bullion solutions to clients across institutional and private markets. The company emphasizes operational excellence, disciplined risk management, and long-term value creation.

As gold prices continue to rise, investors are searching for ways to benefit beyond price appreciation alone. But traditional options still force a choice between passive ownership and high-risk mining exposure.

C3 Bullion offers a smarter alternative.

The company operates in the space between investors and gold mines, providing capital and expertise to gold producers. In return, they acquire gold directly from the source.

This approach allows for reduced risk, capture of value others miss, ultimately creating the potential for income backed by physical gold.

