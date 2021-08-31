C3 Debuts Newest Virtual Brand, Radical Rooster's Chicken, Exclusively With Grubhub

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), the leading global food-tech platform founded by Sam Nazarian, announces the debut of Radical Rooster's Chicken , an exclusive virtual restaurant brand launched in partnership with Grubhub . The unapologetically indulgent fried chicken concept is the first collaborative brand developed by C3 with leading delivery platform Grubhub, a strategy that appeals to the growing influence of Gen-Z diners. Now available in major markets including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City, Radical Rooster's Chicken will service over 25 in-demand locations by this fall.

Radical Rooster's Chicken democratizes comfort food with inventive versions of nostalgic favorites that arrive in colorful custom takeaway packaging. Menu highlights include Just Tenders, the brand's signature golden fried chicken tenders tossed in choice of seasoning (Cajun, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper) or sauce (LA Diablo, Maple Sriracha, Spicy Korean); Radical Tender Dog, which combines two Radical Chicken Tenders tossed in sauce and served in a warm bun with coleslaw and pickles; Mac Daddy Wrap, a mac 'n cheese-filled wrap with bacon crumbles and scallions; and Waffling On, waffles fries served with parmesan cheese, Jalapeño ranch and parsley. Dessert options include generous slices of Peanut Butter and Red Velvet cake. Now for a limited time, Grubhub users can take advantage of a BOGO for $1 promotion with the purchase of a 5-piece Just Tenders.

"The Radical Rooster brand appeals to Instagram gourmands with over-the-top menu items that indulge the palate as much as the eyes," said Sam Nazarian, CEO and founder of C3. "Our food tech platform caters to Gen-Z with a digital-first design narrative that successfully establishes a memorable brand connection as soon as a delivery is received. The concept's collaboration with Grubhub serves as a perfect partner to support this growing consumer segment."

Radical Rooster's Chicken is currently available exclusively on Grubhub in California (Anaheim, Beverly Hills, Costa Mesa, Glendale, Los Angeles, Oakland and Santa Monica), Chicago and New York City. Future locations include Ann Arbor, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Berkeley, California; Iowa City, Iowa; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Richmond, Virginia; Tempe, Arizona; and Venice, California.

Radical Rooster's Chicken joins Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Kumi and Sam's Crispy Chicken as part of C3's rapidly expanding food empire. Forthcoming C3 concepts launching later this year include collaborations with internationally celebrated chefs Masaharu Morimoto, Dani Garcia, Dario Cecchini and Katsuya Uechi, who will transform world-renowned restaurants into proprietary C3 digital restaurant brands with nationwide reach.

For more information on Radical Rooster's Chicken, please visit Grubhub.com or follow @RadicalRoosters on Instagram.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY,NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 33 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands coexist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared kitchens, mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app, and Citizens food halls. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken and Kumi, with many other brands in the pipeline. The first Citizens food hall will open in New York City at Manhattan West in September 2021. As of February 2021, C3 operates 250 digital kitchens across the U.S. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com .

BOGO for $1 terms & conditions apply.

Available at participating Radical Rooster's Chicken restaurant locations only on the Grubhub platform. Buy one 5-pc Just Tenders for $14.95 (excluding tax, tip, fees) and get a second 5-pc Just Tenders for $1. To redeem, select the 5-pc Just Tenders menu item available for $14.95 and add a second 5-pc Just Tenders promotional item available for $1 to your order prior to checkout. User will be responsible for any applicable tax, fees, and optional gratuity. Limit one (1) promotional item per order per day. Limited supply (expect high demand). Ends 9/10/21 at 11:59 PM local time or while supplies last.

