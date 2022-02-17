C3 Industries Appoints John Moyers as Vice President of Marketing

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3"), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI, today announced the appointment of John Moyers as Vice president of marketing. Moyers will be responsible for collaborating with stakeholders on brand strategy and executing comprehensive marketing campaigns for C3 Industries' growing brand portfolio.

Moyers joins C3 from Harvest Health & Recreation and brings a wealth of expertise in building mainstream and cannabis consumer brands and retail services. As senior director of marketing at Harvest, Moyers oversaw marketing for the Harvest House of Cannabis retail dispensary brand. At C3, Moyers will create efficient organizational structures and KPIs for the marketing team while initiating go-to-market strategies for the company's consumer products, retail network and corporate brand. His key growth initiatives for the company include bringing digital solutions to the current marketing team, launching a new loyalty program for High Profile Cannabis Shop, creating a new brand for the Michigan greenhouse and spearheading activations for C3's Cloud Cover brand.

"John has masterfully executed some of the most compelling omnichannel marketing campaigns in the cannabis industry and we are excited to welcome him to the C3 leadership team," said C3 Industries COO Samip Shah, "His demonstrated success building teams and building household brands across a variety of industries will play a vital role in elevating the presence of our Cloud Cover Cannabis, High Profile Cannabis Shop and C3 Industries brands. John is a valuable addition to C3 and we are excited to have him build our marketing function, elevate our brands and implement his fresh and innovative ideas."

"I look forward to building sophisticated consumer experiences with such an established and product-first company as C3 Industries," said Moyers, "C3 has a passion for the highest quality cannabis products and I am eager to leverage my skills to take the company's brand portfolio to the next level. I already feel so welcomed by the C3 community and look forward to collaborating with such a committed and talented team."

Prior to C3 and Harvest, Moyers was a managing director at TBWA\Chiat\Day where he led integrated advertising for Buffalo Wild Wings and Miller Lite. Since 2018, Moyers has been an independent consultant through his agency, 81818 Consulting. Throughout his 25-year marketing career, Moyers has helped numerous major brands, including Coors, American Express and Jack Daniel's reach consumers in engaging ways. His comprehensive experience allows him to quickly understand businesses and effectively tell their stories to their fullest potential. He holds a bachelor's degree in management from Texas Christian University.

