C3 Industries Appoints Parks McMillan as Vice President of Cultivation

Seasoned cultivation professional joins C3 from Colorado-based Seed & Smith

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3"), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI, today announced the appointment of Parks McMillan as vice president of cultivation. Parks will be responsible for providing additional cultivation leadership to C3's rapidly expanding cultivation operations across all markets.

Prior to joining C3, Parks was the director of cultivation at Seed & Smith, where he helped develop a state-of-the-art cultivation facility for the well-known Colorado operator. During his six-year tenure at Seed & Smith, Parks gained in-depth insights on horticulture techniques, sophisticated automation, and operating large-scale cultivation projects while maintaining a focus on product quality.

Beyond his experience at Seed & Smith, Parks was general manager of cultivation at the Green Solution, one of the most awarded cannabis companies in Colorado. There, he worked alongside C3's chief horticulture officer, Joel Ruggiero, and managed over 40 individuals across each section of cultivation and processing including breeding, clones, vegetative growth and more.

"Parks has been a prominent figure in the Colorado cannabis community, and he is a welcome addition to C3's cultivation team," said Joel Ruggiero, chief horticulture officer at C3 Industries. "Parks' profound understanding of all aspects of cannabis production was apparent when we worked together at Green Solution, and I am thrilled to get the old team back together at C3. Our shared philosophy and long history together should make for a seamless integration into the C3 operations and culture. I feel confident that Parks' thoughtful approach and proven expertise will help bring C3 to new heights as we continue to scale this year."

"I am honored to join the C3 team at such an exciting phase of their growth and work with Joel once again," said Parks McMillan. "Between refining standard operating procedures at all facilities, managing new projects and coaching younger team members, I look forward to implementing my ideas in a new environment. I am very excited to be joining a powerhouse team that is making waves in this ever-evolving and competitive industry."

