C3 Industries Broadens Footprint with Opening of First High Profile Cannabis Dispensary in Illinois, 23rd Retail Location Nationwide

High Profile Springfield Is Now Serving Cannabis Consumers Daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CST from Hometown of Abraham Lincoln; Highly Convenient,

Accessible Location Just Minutes from Capitol Attractions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, has expanded its operational footprint with the opening of its first retail location in Illinois, High Profile Springfield , and its 23rd dispensary nationwide. The new retail location is now open, serving cannabis consumers 21 years and older daily in-store and through its convenient online pre-order and curbside pickup services. To celebrate its opening, High Profile Springfield is offering customers 15% off on their first visit and 10% off on their second visit, along with the best everyday pricing and discounts relative to the competition in the area and ample, convenient parking access.

In addition, C3 announced it will host High Profile Springfield's official grand opening celebration on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 4:20 p.m. CST, which will feature product specials, vendor tables and food trucks. Shoppers will also be able to take advantage of High Profile's everyday neighborhood discounts, which offer savings for seniors, veterans, medical card holders, college students and industry employees.

"We are thrilled to open our first dispensary in Illinois' state capitol, and to begin serving the Springfield community with a wholly unique cannabis experience," said Ankur Rungta, CEO of and cofounder of C3 Industries. "The opening of our 23rd dispensary nationwide reinforces our commitment to serving communities with high-quality, accessible cannabis offerings in a welcoming space where customers can feel educated, supported and valued. As we continue to expand C3's operations and enter new markets across the country, we remain dedicated to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction, and our newest location will uphold these values."

Located conveniently off of I-72 on Rt. 4 and minutes from Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport and Knight's Action Park at 4211 Conestoga Drive in Springfield in a city that features universities, outdoor recreation and a host of cultural attractions – High Profile Springfield is set to become a hub for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a diverse range of products, expert guidance and comfortable environment. From 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CST, High Profile Springfield customers can explore a curated variety of merchandise and high-quality cannabis products such as flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, tinctures and topicals. The new dispensary also boasts a knowledgeable, friendly staff who are passionate about cannabis and cater to both seasoned enthusiasts and first-time users, delivering personalized recommendations, educational insights and a positive shopping experience.

Additionally, High Profile Springfield will offer all High Roller Loyalty members the ability to earn points on every dollar they spend, then cash out whenever they are ready. At High Profile Springfield, High Roller members have the ability to earn 50 free points upon signing up, along with early access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on Tuesdays and members-only bonus discounts.

For more information, visit https://highprofilecannabis.com/il/springfield-dispensary .

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, and Massachusetts. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Illinois, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

