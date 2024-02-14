C3 Industries Expands Footprint with Opening of First High Profile Cannabis Dispensary in New Jersey, 24th Retail Location Nationwide

High Profile Lakehurst to Open Its Doors at Noon on Valentine's Day – Feb, 14th – Serving Central New Jersey and Beyond; Store Is Only the Second Cannabis Dispensary to Serve Ocean County

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, announced it is expanding its operational footprint with the opening of its first retail location in New Jersey, High Profile Lakehurst , and its 24th dispensary nationwide. The new dispensary location will begin serving cannabis consumers 21 years and older daily in-store and through its convenient online ordering, drive-thru and curbside pickup services on Feb. 14, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. EST. In addition, C3 announced it will host High Profile Lakehurst's official grand opening celebration on Friday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. EST and through St. Patrick's Day Weekend, featuring product specials, vendor tables and food trucks.

High Profile Lakehurst features the best pricing and discounts relative to the competition in the area and offers large, convenient parking access. Shoppers can also take advantage of High Profile's everyday neighborhood discounts such as savings for seniors, veterans, medical card holders and cannabis industry workers.

"The opening of our High Profile Lakehurst dispensary marks our entrance into the New Jersey cannabis market and the fifth state where High Profile is delivering high-quality, accessible cannabis offerings," said Ankur Rungta, CEO of and cofounder of C3 Industries. "We are elated to begin serving the people of Lakehurst as well as communities across Ocean County and Central Jersey. We look forward to bringing more consumers across the country High Profile's exceptional customer service, unique retail experiences and high-quality cannabis products at an accessible price point."

Located off NJ-70 in Ocean County at 145 NJ-70, Lakehurst, NJ 80733 , C3's High Profile Lakehurst is 20 minutes southwest of Lakewood and Brick Townships, 15 minutes west of Toms River and Manchester Townships, and only minutes from the Lakehurst Maxfield Field and Lakehurst Historical Museum. The new dispensary is also conveniently located along the route from Philadelphia to popular New Jersey shore destinations such as Seaside Heights and Island Beach State Park, which are 25 minutes away.

High Profile Lakehurst customers can shop a wide selection of highly curated premium cannabis strains and products, including bulk-bundle purchasing options for flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, tinctures, topicals and gummies. The new dispensary boasts a knowledgeable, friendly staff who are passionate about cannabis and cater to both seasoned enthusiasts and first-time consumers, delivering personalized recommendations, educational insights and a positive shopping experience.

Rungta added, "With shelves consistently stocked with the industry's best brands and products, the High Profile team is set to become the quintessential destination for Central Jersey communities and beyond. Today marks an exciting moment for our Company, and we look forward to positively contributing to the burgeoning cannabis culture in New Jersey."

Additionally, High Profile Lakehurst is offering all High Roller Loyalty members the ability to earn points on every dollar they spend, then cash out whenever they are ready. High Roller members also have the ability to earn 50 free points upon signing up, along with early access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on Tuesdays and members-only bonus discounts.

For more information, visit https://highprofilecannabis.com/nj/lakehurst-dispensary .

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, and Massachusetts. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Illinois, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]

570-209-2947

SOURCE C3 Industries