C3 Industries Expands Missouri Cannabis Cultivation Facility with 50,000 Square Foot Addition

C3's expansion in O'Fallon set to boost annual production capacity with 20,000 additional square feet of flowering canopy

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, announced the expansion of its cultivation facility in O'Fallon, Missouri, through an ongoing partnership with NewLake Capital Partners (OCTQX: NLCP). The 50,000 square foot addition features cutting-edge automation and environmental control systems, significantly increasing the Company's production capacity in the state.

"This expansion is a major milestone for C3 Industries in Missouri and our partnership with NewLake has been instrumental in making the project possible," said Vishal Rungta, president and cofounder of C3 Industries. "By implementing advanced technology and efficient growing techniques, we're able to increase our output while maintaining the premium quality our customers expect. This facility will play a crucial role in supporting our retail network and introducing new brands to the Missouri market. NewLake's continued support positions C3 for long-term growth and success in Missouri's competitive cannabis market."

The expanded facility includes:

20,000 square feet of additional flowering canopy space across six rooms

State-of-the-art Argus Titan controller system for automated irrigation, climate control, and lighting specifications

Reverse osmosis water filtration system for precise nutrient control

Capacity for over 2,000 plants per flowering room

"Our new facility is unlike any of our previous operations," said Andrew Bodkin, VP of Production at C3 Industries. "We've implemented a crop steering methodology that allows us to shorten the plant life cycle from 20 weeks to just 12 weeks, significantly increasing our efficiency. The automated systems also enable us to manage a larger plant canopy more efficiently, optimizing our labor resources and setting us up to supply Missouri with some of the best flower in the country."

"This project further strengthens our partnership with C3, a company that has consistently demonstrated its ability to execute efficiently in competitive markets," said Anthony Coniglio, NewLake Capital Partners president and chief executive officer. "The implementation of cutting-edge technology and automation in this facility aligns perfectly with our investment strategy of backing properties that drive strong operational performance. We're confident that this expanded facility will play a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for high-quality cannabis products in Missouri and contribute significantly to C3's continued success in the market."

The facility received its commencement of operations approval on July 17, 2024, with full operational capacity anticipated by mid-October 2024. For more information on C3 Industries visit c3industries.com .

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in Missouri, Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut. C3 currently operates 275,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with ~125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, ~40,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, and ~110,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a ~60,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information about C3, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

