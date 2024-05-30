C3 Industries' High Profile Dispensaries Set to Celebrate Pride Month with Special Offerings

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company,") a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, announced its celebration of Pride Month with special offerings at High Profile cannabis dispensaries located in Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, New Jersey and Massachusetts throughout the month of June.

As part of its commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, High Profile will launch a point of-sale donation campaign for The Trevor Project – a nonprofit organization founded in 1998 that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth. All donations received during the month of June will go towards providing life-saving resources, education and advocacy for LGBTQ+ youth.

High Profile Cannabis Shops will also introduce the Cloud Cover rainbow-tipped pre-roll, available exclusively at High Profile locations in the Wolverine, Show-Me and Bay States as part of the campaign. Each pre-roll will feature a unique rainbow tip to symbolize unity, diversity and inclusivity within the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to the special edition pre-roll, High Profile dispensaries will showcase original art illustrations throughout its locations, capturing the spirit and vibrancy of Pride Month.

"We aim to not only commemorate the achievements and struggles of the LGBTQ+ community and its deep roots with the cannabis community, but also to support organizations like The Trevor Project that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth," said Scott Franco, vice president of marketing for C3 Industries. "We are proud to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community – not just during the month of June – but all year long and look forward to our customers celebrating with us and spreading love, acceptance and equality."

Customers visiting High Profile retail locations during Pride Month can also look forward to exclusive Pride-branded towels and lighters. As a special promotion, customers will have the opportunity to receive a Pride towel and a pride-branded lighter with qualifying visits.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois and New Jersey. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Illinois, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

