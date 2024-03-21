C3 Industries Launches Cannabis-Infused "Galactic Cannabis Gummies" in Massachusetts, Elevating Consumers' Experience to New Heights

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company,") a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, announced the launch of its fast-acting cannabis-infused gummies by Galactic Cannabis in the Massachusetts market. On Friday, March 22, 2024, Galactic Gummies will be available at High Profile x Budega dispensaries in Dorchester , Roslindale and Roxbury as well as partner dispensaries across the Commonwealth, promising to revolutionize the cannabis scene with their flavor-forward profiles, strong potency and affordable price point.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, C3's Galactic Gummies will be available at High Profile x Budega dispensaries in Dorchester, Roslindale and Roxbury as well as partner dispensaries across the Commonwealth, promising to revolutionize the cannabis scene.

Building upon the success of the Company's previous cannabis product rollouts, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes and concentrates, C3 Industries' Galactic Cannabis gummies offer consumers a delightful and convenient way to embark on a cosmic journey. Available in 100mg packs, each containing 20 bite-sized pieces infused with 5mg of THC, Galactic Gummies come in four tantalizing flavor-forward varieties: Blue Razz, Citrus, Grape and Watermelon.

C3 Industries VP of Marketing, Scott Franco said, "We're excited to offer our new edibles line to the consumers of Massachusetts. Galactic's Gummies offer not only delicious flavor but also fast-acting effects, providing a seamless and enjoyable cannabis experience for both seasoned enthusiasts and curious newcomers. With their high quality, potency and variety, Galactic's Gummies transcend the ordinary, offering consumers an unparalleled journey into relaxation and euphoria."

For the Massachusetts market, the launch of Galactic Cannabis gummies signifies more than just the introduction of another cannabis product. "This launch represents the culmination of Galactic's comprehensive lineup of everyday cannabis products, catering to a wide spectrum of users with varying preferences and needs," said Vishal Rungta, President, and Co-founder of C3 Industries.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois and New Jersey. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Illinois, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

[email protected]

SOURCE C3 Industries