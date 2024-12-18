C3 Industries Opens 10th Missouri Dispensary with Launch of High Profile Chesterfield

C3's Chesterfield MO Location Offers Exceptional Value, Deals, and Customer Service to Cannabis Consumers in Chesterfield and Surrounding Areas

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, announced the opening of High Profile Cannabis Shop Chesterfield; the Company's 10th retail location in Missouri and 30th nationwide.

Now open! High Profile Cannabis Shop Dispensary Chesterfield MO. Post this Now open! High Profile Cannabis Shop Dispensary Chesterfield MO.

High Profile Chesterfield is located at 42 Arnage Road Chesterfield, Missouri 63005, the new dispensary is now open and serving cannabis consumers 21 and older in-store, via curbside pickup, and through convenient drive-thru and online pre-order services starting today. A grand opening celebration where shoppers can take advantage of additional deals and discounts will be on a future date to be announced in January of 2025.

"As we continue to grow our footprint across Missouri and other regions across the country, we remain committed to being good neighbors and offering expanded access to safe, high-quality cannabis products including our award-winning house brands, Cloud Cover and Galactic Cannabis," said Vishal Rungta, President and cofounder of C3 Industries. "We are excited to bring the High Profile Cannabis Shop experience to Chesterfield community and offer residents an outstanding cannabis shopping experience."

The Chesterfield, Missouri area is famously known as the "The Gumbo Flats," derived from its soil, and is located approximately 25 miles west of downtown St. Louis along Interstate 64. Chesterfield MO is home to a large sculpture, The Awakening created by J. Seward Johnson, Jr. in 1980. The aluminum sculpture on the east side of Central Park Chesterfield depicts a 70-foot-tall giant clawing his way out of the ground. Chesterfield is also the home of 4 Hands Brewing at the District, a unique and vibrant tasting room. High Profile Chesterfield is conveniently located to serve communities in western St. Louis Metro and the surrounding area.

"High Profile Chesterfield boosts our retail presence in the St. Louis Metro area, enabling us to reach a wider customer base through our exceptional service, diverse product range, and competitive pricing," added Ankur Rungta, CEO and cofounder of C3 Industries. "We are bringing the full C3 experience to the Chesterfield region, from our high-quality cannabis to our commitment to exceptional customer service. Our new location provides a welcoming environment for both new and experienced consumers to discover a wide selection of top products at great prices."

The new Chesterfield dispensary boasts a knowledgeable, friendly staff dedicated to providing personalized recommendations and educational insights to both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and first-time consumers. Open Sundays through Thursdays 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 8:00am – 10:00pm. High Profile Chesterfield features a variety of value offers, including:

Pre-Packed Eighths - Starting at $20 (while supplies last)

- Starting at $20 (while supplies last) Carts: 1g Carts - 1 for $40 / 3 for $99 (select brands)

- 1 for / 3 for (select brands) Pre-Rolls - 1 for $8 / 5 for $35 (select brands)

- 1 for / 5 for (select brands) Edibles - 100mg Edibles – 3 for $23 (select brands)

New customers can also take advantage of first-time shopper discounts, saving 20% off their first visit with a penny pre-roll or edible on their second visit. In addition to these deals, High Profile Chesterfield offers everyday discounts, including:

10% off for Med Patients (Monday and Tuesday with valid ID)

for Med Patients (Monday and Tuesday with valid ID) 10% off for Veterans (with valid ID)

for Veterans (with valid ID) 10% off for Wisdom (60+ with valid ID)

for Wisdom (60+ with valid ID) 10% off for Cannabis Industry Professionals, and Students (with valid ID)

for Cannabis Industry Professionals, and Students (with valid ID) Everyday discounts are not stackable

High Profile Chesterfield offers customers the opportunity to join the High Roller Loyalty program with the ability to earn points on every dollar, with the option to redeem points for discounts and reduced cannabis pricing. High Roller members also have the ability to earn points upon signing up, along with early access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on select days and members-only bonus discounts. For more information or to place an online order, visit highprofilecannabis.com or download the High Profile Cannabis Shop mobile app .

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 275,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, and 110,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information about C3, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Scott Franco

C3 Industries

[email protected]

SOURCE C3 Industries