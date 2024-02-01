C3 Industries Opens 11th High Profile Dispensary Location in Michigan, 22nd Retail Store Nationwide

On Friday, February 9th and through Super Bowl Weekend, High Profile Ironwood Will Host Its Grand Opening Celebration; New Customers Receive 20% Off Their 1st Visit and a Free Product on 2nd Visit

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company"), a multistate, vertically integrated cannabis company with headquarters in Ann Arbor, has opened its 22nd dispensary nationwide and its 11th High Profile location in Michigan. High Profile Ironwood is now serving cannabis consumers 21 years and older in-store and through its convenient online ordering with inside drive-thru and curbside pickup, and offering 20% off to all new customers on their first visit and a free product on their second visit to the dispensary. The Company also announced it will host its official grand opening on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CST.

High Profile Ironwood, located at 100 West Cloverland Drive in Ironwood , is situated in the western part of the Upper Peninsula, which is known for its proximity to the Wisconsin border, Bad River Casino, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park and Ottawa National Forest. The area around this new dispensary location is surrounded by natural beauty, including forests, lakes and outdoor recreational opportunities, and offers a variety of outdoor activities throughout the year such as hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, skiing, snowmobiling and snowshoeing. High Profile Ironwood is a 1.5-to-2-hour drive from Duluth, Minn. and provides the best pricing and discounts relative to the competition in the area. Shoppers can also take advantage of High Profile's everyday neighborhood discounts that offer savings for seniors, veterans, medical card holders, college students and staff.

"We're excited to open our 22nd dispensary nationwide and 11th dispensary in Michigan," said Ankur Rungta, CEO of and cofounder of C3 Industries. "This store addition reflects our commitment to serving communities all over the great state of Michigan. We look forward to expanding access to high-quality cannabis products, delivering exceptional customer experiences to more communities across the country as well as contributing to the positive growth and development of the cannabis industry in the coming months and years ahead."

High Profile Ironwood will serve consumers daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CST. The new retail location offers a carefully curated selection of high-quality cannabis products such as flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, tinctures, topicals and accessories. It will also feature C3's premium cannabis brand, Cloud Cover , and the Company's everyday flower, concentrates, vape cartridges and gummies line, Galactic . In addition, High Profile's attentive and courteous staff will be onsite to answer any customer questions and offer assistance, recommendations and advice to customers.

Additionally, High Profile Ironwood will offer all High Roller Loyalty members the ability to earn points on every dollar they spend, then cash out whenever they are ready. At High Profile Ironwood, High Roller members have the ability to earn 50 free points upon signing up, along with early access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on Tuesdays and members-only bonus discounts.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan (11 stores), Missouri (8 stores) and Massachusetts (3 stores). Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey (2 stores), Illinois (3 stores), Missouri (2 stores) and Connecticut (4 stores). C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the Company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial . Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Ellen Mellody

[email protected]

570-209-2947

SOURCE C3 Industries