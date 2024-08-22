C3 Industries Opens Second Retail Location in Illinois and 27th Nationwide

High Profile Martinsville Celebrates Grand Opening with Special Discounts and

Unbeatable Everyday Prices on Top-Quality Cannabis Products

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, has opened its second retail location in Illinois, High Profile Martinsville , and its 27th dispensary nationwide.

High Profile Martinsville, located at 3001 N York Street in Martinsville, IL , is now open, serving cannabis consumers 21 years and older 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily in-store and through its convenient online pre-order services. Martinsville is home to the world's largest anvil, is surrounded by beautiful landscapes and bucolic farmland, and is only 15 minutes from Lincoln State Park and 28 minutes from Terre Haute, Indiana – strategically positioning High Profile Martinsville is to serve a broad customer base in eastern Illinois and surrounding communities.

"The opening of High Profile Martinsville expands our retail footprint in Illinois, allowing the company to reach more consumers with outstanding service, selection, deals, bundles and value offerings," said Ankur Rungta, CEO and cofounder of C3 Industries. "We are eager to provide our high-quality products and exceptional service to the community here. High Profile Martinsville aims to be the go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts, offering outstanding value, competitive pricing, and a welcoming environment for all customers."

High Profile Martinsville features competitive pricing and a variety of value offers, including bulk deals and bundle options. New customers can enjoy a tiered discount program, saving $10 off their first two visits, subject to minimum purchase requirements. Special bundle deals are also available, including:

Pre-Packed Eighths: 2 for $79 (Quarter Oz) / 4 for $149 (Half Oz) / 8 for $279 (1 Oz)

2 for (Quarter Oz) / 4 for (Half Oz) / 8 for (1 Oz) Carts: 2 for $85 / 4 for $159

2 for / 4 for Pre-Rolls: 3 for $29 / 6 for $57 / 15 for $139

3 for / 6 for / 15 for Edibles: 2 for $25 / 5 for $59

Everyday discounts further enhance the value for customers:

Medical Patient Discount: 25% off

25% off Veterans, Wisdom (55+), and Industry Professionals: 10% off (with valid ID, not stackable)

High Profile Martinsville offers customers the opportunity to join the High Roller Loyalty program with the ability to earn points on every dollar, with the option to redeem points for discounts and reduce cannabis pricing. High Roller members also have the ability to earn points upon signing up, along with early access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on select days and members-only bonus discounts. For more information or to place an online order, visit highprofilecannabis.com or download the High Profile Cannabis Shop mobile app .

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Illinois, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information about C3, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Patrick Maddox

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]

501.680.5220

SOURCE C3 Industries