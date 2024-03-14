C3 Industries to Host Grand Opening of Three New High Profile Dispensaries, Expanding Company's Missouri Retail Footprint

Completion of Statewide Retail Rebrand and Redesign of High Profile Dispensaries in Springfield, West Plains and Mountain Grove to Enhance Customer In-Store and Online Shopping Experience

High Profile Store Locations to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies, Kicking Off the Grand Openings on March 15 with Celebrations throughout St. Patrick's Day Weekend, including Special Promotions, Vendor Tables, Prizes, Bundled Deals and More

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company,") a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, has expanded its footprint in Missouri, completing of its statewide rebrand of its High Profile retail locations in Springfield , West Plains and Mountain Grove following the Company's acquisition of the three former Farmer's Wife dispensaries in 2023.

Starting March 15, all new customers can save 20% off their orders on their first visit and receive a free product on their second visit to a High Profile. The opening of these High Profile dispensaries builds on C3's presence in Missouri, which includes a 40,000 sq. ft. production facility (expanding to ~95,000 sq. ft. with expected completion of Q2 2024) and eight retail locations with two additional store locations in various phases of design and construction.

"With the acquisition of these dispensaries last year, we not only expanded our retail footprint but also enhanced our ability to distribute our vertically produced high-quality cannabis brands and products for deeper market penetration in Missouri," said C3 Industries President and Cofounder Vishal Rungta. "This strategic move underscores our dedication to fostering quality partnerships, operational excellence and delivering customer-focused cannabis experiences at all of our High Profile locations across The Show-Me State. We're grateful for the warm reception from the former owners, speaking to our collaborative approach and commitment to maintaining a customer-focused culture. As we deepen our investment in the state, we remain open to further growth opportunities, with plans to open two additional doors this year, bringing our total number of stores to 10. With the redesign of these stores, we also aim to solidify our position as a top player in Missouri, bolstering our scale, operations and overall ability to serve our valued customers by bringing them the best deals and products."

Starting at 4:20 p.m. on Friday, March 15, and through St. Patrick's Day Weekend, the newly rebranded High Profile store locations in Springfield, West Plains and Mountain Grove will kick off grand opening celebrations, featuring bundled product specials, promotions, vendor tables, food trucks, prizes and promotional deals. Customers can shop in-store or online for a wide selection of highly curated premium cannabis strains and products, including bulk-bundle purchasing options for flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, tinctures, topicals and gummies. Each dispensary boasts a friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about cannabis and cater to both seasoned enthusiasts and first-time consumers, delivering personalized recommendations, educational insights and an overall positive shopping experience.

Additionally, High Profile Missouri locations will offer all High Roller Loyalty members the ability to earn points on every dollar they spend, then cash out whenever they are ready. All High Roller members have the ability to earn 50 free points upon signing up, along with early access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on Tuesdays and members-only bonus discounts.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois and New Jersey. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Illinois, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

