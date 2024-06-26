C3 Industries to Open Ninth Dispensary in Missouri, 25th Store Nationwide

New Store, High Profile Branson, Located in the Scenic Ozark Mountains and Live Entertainment Capital of the World, to Feature the Best Pricing on Pre-Rolls, Edibles and Vapes, Along with the Widest Selection of Products and Strains in the Branson Region

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company,") a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, announced the opening of its ninth dispensary in Missouri and 25th store nationwide. The new dispensary will feature the best pricing on pre-rolls, edibles and vapes in the area, along with the widest selection of products and strains in the Branson region.

On Friday, June 28, High Profile Branson will begin serving cannabis consumers in the former Jurassic Land building at 3125 Green Mountain Drive in Branson from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST daily, ahead of the summer tourist season in the "Live Entertainment Capital of the World." Upon opening, customers will receive everyday deals such as half ounces starting at $69, eighths starting at $20, one gram pre-rolls starting at $8, one gram vapes starting at $40 and 100mg edibles starting at $10. New customers at High Profile Branson will receive 25% off a single, full-priced item with a High Rollers loyalty program sign-up from June 28 through June 30. Additionally, Branson service industry workers will enjoy perks and discounts by signing up for industry night on Mondays.

"This opening marks our ninth store in Missouri and a significant milestone as our 25th nationwide," said C3 Industries President and Co-founder Vishal Rungta. "High Profile Branson, our latest dispensary, is located in the scenic Ozark Mountains and the vibrant heart of live entertainment. Branson's unique blend of natural beauty and bustling tourism makes it an ideal location for our expansion in Missouri. We look forward to bringing our commitment to quality, variety and value to the Branson community and its visitors. This expansion also reflects our growing footprint and our dedication to serving consumers with top-tier cannabis experiences wherever they are."

As part of its grand opening celebrations, High Profile Branson will host the off-site event "Best of Branson - High Profile Karaoke Championships 2024," in partnership with Waxy O'Shea's Irish Pub on Friday, June 28 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. CST. The event is open to the public, with the grand prize winner awarded $1,000, 2nd place winner $500 and 3rd place winner $250 in prize money.

In addition to the Karaoke Championship, High Profile Branson will also be celebrating its official grand opening from Friday, June 28 through Wednesday, July 3, with grand opening festivities including live music and gourmet food options, as well as a variety of deals, promotions and freebies. See below for a full schedule of grand opening events:



Grand Opening Celebration Schedule

Friday, June 28 Custom Merchandise: High Profile Branson t-shirts and camo hats (while supplies last). Best of Branson Event: High Profile Karaoke Championships 2024 at Waxy O'Shea's Irish Pub from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. CST . Grand Prize: $1,000 , Second Prize: $500 , Third Prize: $250 .

Saturday, June 29 First 25 customers receive a High Profile gift bag. Custom Merchandise: High Profile Branson t-shirts and camo hats (while supplies last). Live Music: Elvis Presley tribute artist Bill McGrath performing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST . Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 4:20 p.m. CST . Gourmet Food Options: Food truck available from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST . The first 50 customers will receive a ticket for a free meal.

Sunday, June 30 First 25 customers receive a High Profile gift bag. Custom Merchandise: High Profile Branson t-shirts and camo hats (while supplies last). Gourmet Food Options: Food truck available from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST . The first 50 customers will receive a ticket for a free meal.





Wednesday, July 3 Gourmet Food Options: Food truck available from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST . The first 50 customers will receive a ticket for a free meal.



Additionally, all High Profile Missouri locations offer all High Roller Loyalty members the ability to earn points on every dollar they spend, then cash out whenever they are ready. All High Roller members have the ability to earn 50 free points upon signing up, along with early access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on Tuesdays and members-only bonus discounts.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois and New Jersey. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Illinois, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

