C3 Integrated Solutions Aligns Leadership to Support Next Phase of Growth

Wootton named Chief Growth Officer, Nestor named Chief Revenue Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Department of Defense moves forward with phased enforcement of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), C3 Integrated Solutions (C3) today announced key leadership appointments to support its next phase of growth. Effective January 1, Bill Wootton has assumed the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer, and Mike Nestor has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer.

In his new role, Wootton will focus on channel strategy, partnerships and inorganic growth initiatives. Nestor will oversee revenue execution across the organization, expanding his responsibilities to include marketing, sales operations and inside sales in addition to leading the sales organization.

These leadership changes come as CMMC enters its phased implementation period, shifting expectations for defense contractors from planning for compliance to proving it. The final rule establishes a multi-year rollout requiring organizations handling sensitive defense information to validate cybersecurity controls and maintain audit-ready evidence.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Nestor will lead C3's efforts to align go-to-market execution with customer demand and operational delivery. "Our focus in 2025 was on maturity across the sales organization," Nestor said. "That meant validating our services, strengthening operational discipline, and building a marketing foundation that reflects the reality of what contractors are facing. Our experience, the maturity of our solutions, and the investments we've made in scalability position us to capture this demand and support this critical need."

Market acceleration within the DIB is creating increased demand for service providers that can deliver consistent, defensible compliance outcomes. Industry leaders are responding by aligning their capabilities with like-minded partners to better support contractors navigating complex cybersecurity and regulatory requirements.

"As defense contractors face increasing pressure to achieve CMMC Level 2 certifications, the industry needs to work collaboratively to meet this demand," Wootton added. "We're seeing market conditions open new opportunities, particularly through partnerships and scalable delivery models that will be an engine of growth for C3 and its partners."

These leadership appointments position C3 to support defense contractors through the next phase of CMMC implementation while continuing to help organizations strengthen cybersecurity programs that stand up to ongoing scrutiny.

For more information, visit c3ist.com.

About C3 Integrated Solutions

C3 Integrated Solutions is a managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services provider purpose-built for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. C3 helps defense contractors achieve and maintain compliance with CMMC, DFARS, and related cybersecurity requirements through scalable, audit-ready solutions that support long-term operational resilience.

SOURCE C3 Integrated Solutions