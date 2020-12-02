C3 Integrated Solutions Launches CMMC Readiness Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Integrated Solutions, a boutique managed service provider, announced its new C3 CMMC Readiness Program. The C3 CMMC Readiness Program is designed to serve the needs of small and mid-market system integrators throughout the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to help them meet the requirements of CMMC and NIST 800-171. CMMC is a new certification required for all companies contracting with the Defense Department.

The C3 CMMC Readiness Program guides clients through six steps that incrementally add functionality to their cybersecurity environment. "We've been working for several years with clients to help them understand the requirements of NIST 800-171 and CMMC and have seen how it can be overwhelming for an organization. We developed this program to ensure that clients can smartly improve their maturity levels in an incremental fashion, no matter where they are on their journey to CMMC compliance," reports C3's President, Bill Wootton. "Many contractors have underinvested in their IT environment, which can significantly compromise their cybersecurity posture. Our approach helps these system integrators start from ground zero – or at any point – and result in a security posture that will meet CMMC obligations."

CMMC outlines five levels of maturity, each with associated processes and practices that govern how data is classified and protected. Certification is awarded following a successful audit by a third-party assessment organization and is required before any contract can be awarded by the DoD. The C3 CMMC Readiness Program leverages the Microsoft Cloud to achieve up to 80% of the controls required to meet compliance.

"We're taking the power of the Microsoft Cloud and applying it to secure the nation's DIB," says Bill Wootton. "All of the tools are there, but they require the right strategy to implement and configure them to meet the controls."

About C3 Integrated Solutions

C3 Integrated Solutions is a full-service IT provider that specializes in securing our nation's DIB through cloud-based solutions and industry leading partners. C3 is a provider of Microsoft Government Cloud solutions including Office 365 GCC, GCC High and Azure Gov, and specializes in helping clients achieve CMMC and NIST 800-171 compliance.

