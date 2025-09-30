C3 International and King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Conclude Landmark Global Summit Series with General David Petraeus in New York City and Dr. Majid Alfayyadh in Tokyo

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 International Davos of Healthcare™, in partnership with King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), proudly announced the sweeping success of its 2025 International Summit Series, marked by high-level gatherings in New York City and Tokyo that drew global leaders in healthcare, policy, and innovation.

The US C3 Davos of Healthcare™Summit, held on September 8 in New York City, was opened with remarks from Dr. Bjorn Zoëga, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dr Zoëga welcomed distinguished delegates before introducing Keynote speaker General David Petraeus, Partner, KKR; Chairman, KKR Global Institute; Chairman, KKR Middle East Institute, to the stage. Dr. Zoëga then presented the first C3 Davos of Healthcare™Global Innovation Award to Dr. Sam Waksal, Chairman, CEO & President of Graviton Bioscience—the Summit's main sponsor.

In Tokyo, the C3 Japan Davos of Healthcare™ Summit, hosted at The Okura Hotel on September 24, celebrated international collaboration with an award of distinction to Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, Chief Executive Officer of KFSHRC. He was honored with the prestigious C3 Global Healthcare Leadership Award, presented by Dr. Ichiro Kamoshita, former Japanese Minister of the Environment and State Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The global C3 Davos of Healthcare™Summit series also spotlighted the King Faisal & Davos of Healthcare Innovation Challenge, a global competition that has become a launching pad for transformative medical technologies. The 2025 Challenge crowned two winners:

BioCurie (New York City) – recognized for its groundbreaking contributions to cancer innovation.

Gifts, Inc. (Tokyo) – celebrated for pioneering advancements in regenerative medicine and biotechnology.

"From New York to Tokyo, these C3 Davos of Healthcare™Summits demonstrated the innovation and potential of global cooperation in healthcare," said Ransel Potter, Founder and Managing Partner of C3 Davos of Healthcare™Summits. "We are honored to work alongside King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre to convene the global leaders, innovators, and organizations shaping the future of medicine."

The C3 Summits reaffirmed the organization's reputation as the Davos of Healthcare™, providing a unique platform where governments, hospitals, investors, and innovators come together to forge solutions for global health challenges.

About C3 International

C3 International convenes leaders across healthcare, government, and investment to address global challenges and accelerate innovation. Through its high-level Summits and competitions, C3 connects decision-makers with the tools, technologies, and partnerships driving the future of global health. Since 2023, C3 has been listed as an "official meeting" in the program guide of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & ResearchCentre

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre is a leading hospital and research institution in Saudi Arabia, specializing in areas including oncology, organ transplantation, and cardiovascular diseases.

