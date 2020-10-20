C3® International, Inc. Commissions Industrial-Scale, Custom Extraction Laboratory From ENTEXS Corporation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEXS , a Sacramento-based manufacturer of hemp and cannabis extraction technologies, has announced its latest sales agreement with C3® International , Inc. of Garden Grove, California. C3 is the developer and producer of Idrasil™, a breakthrough pharmaceutical-grade pain medication that is available by prescription only and is major insurance reimbursable in California. Idrasil is the first pharmaceutical, prescription cannabis product in the U.S. and is initially available, in limited quantity, only in California.

To meet FDA, cGMP standards required for pharmaceutical production of Idrasil, C3 selected ENTEXS to design, build and scale up the extraction lab in its new, state-of-the-art facility in Cathedral City, California. ENTEXS is a full-service extraction solution provider, with in-house fabrication, engineering, automation, manufacturing and on-site construction expertise, with technical support. This unique and comprehensive set of capabilities makes ENTEXS the ideal partner for this unique project that is disruptive to the U.S. pain market, worth $2 billion annually.

"C3 is established, respected and well-known within the cannabis industry as the first to develop a medicinal cannabis, prescription tablet that is major insurance reimbursable and meets the strict, U.S. FDA pharmaceutical compliance requirements," comments ENTEXS CEO Ali Rashid. "We are honored that ENTEXS was chosen to be a part of this mission and we are excited to build this fully automated, custom-engineered processing solution."

"It's always a win-win situation when two emerging Fortune 500 companies partner their technologies to provide beneficial and positive outcomes for the medical and patient communities," says Steele C. Smith, III, CEO of C3.

At ENTEXS , our Mission is simple - Provide the best extraction technology available with the best customer service in the industry. Our team understands that each customer's extraction needs are unique. With in-house engineering and manufacturing, we can tailor our products to meet your specific needs. Proudly made in the USA, our systems address the bottlenecks of the extraction process with truly hands-free automated systems. In addition to complete systems, ENTEXS offers an extraction component catalog and supports system customers with services such as installation, site review, field verification, permitting, operation and more.

