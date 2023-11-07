C3 International Inc. Responds to SEC Charges, Vows to Defend Innovative Medical Solution to Prescribing (Rx) Problem

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 International Inc., a pioneering pharmaceutical company, announces its response to the recent civil charges filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the company, its groundbreaking product Idrasil and its leadership. C3 International is committed to vigorously defending its innovative medical solution and reputation against these unexpected charges.

Innovation Meets Patient Care

C3 International Inc. is proud to introduce Idrasil, a revolutionary cannabis-derived, anhydrous tablet, the first of its kind is designed to offer a new approach to addressing various medical conditions. This innovative product has been available to the prescribing community in California, presenting practitioners with an exciting new option to enhance patient care. Idrasil's unique benefits extend to both patients and the medical community, as it is reimbursable by insurance carriers, including worker's compensation.

Unprecedented Charges and Implications

The civil, not criminal, charges filed by the SEC against C3 International and Idrasil are without precedent. Notably, the SEC's pharmaceutical division has never previously initiated such a case, let alone one for an amount under $1,000,000.00. This unexpected $30,000.00 civil charge, led by a team of five SEC attorneys, including the Head Lawyer for the SEC's Pharmaceutical Division Elizabeth Marshall Anderson, raises concerns of pervasive big-pharma influence to incite political overreach launching capricious and arbitrary actions by the Federal Government against manufacturers of Natural Medicines.

Innovators Under Fire

C3 International views these charges as an unjustified assault on innovation, with a potentially detrimental impact on patient care and the medical community as a whole. The company believes that the SEC's actions are wholly intended to impede the successful launch of Idrasil and hinder C3's ability to raise essential capital for manufacturing and distribution.

A Threat to Patient Care

The implications of this targeted attack are far-reaching and set a troubling precedent for innovators within the medical and scientific community. Medical practitioners may find themselves constrained to continue prescribing addictive and potentially dangerous opioids and other petrochemical pharmaceuticals, rather than starting with a natural alternative that is safer for patients and reduces liability within the professional prescribing community.

Idrasil: A Natural Solution

Idrasil represents a groundbreaking advancement in the field of medicine. It is an all-natural, anhydrous, cannabis-based tablet that is titratable and available for the U.S. medical community to prescribe. Preventing the availability of this essential modality to the medical community and Veterans goes against the most basic fundamental principles of patient care, including the Hippocratic Oath.

A Call for Medical Progress

C3 International firmly believes that the SEC's case against the company could inadvertently perpetuate the use of dangerous and addictive drugs for long-term treatment. The company stands as a beacon for medical progress and its mission to provide safe and effective alternative medicines to patients in need.

C3 International remains dedicated to its commitment to innovation, patient care and the advancement of medical options. The company will actively defend itself against these charges and remains resolute in its belief in the transformative potential of Idrasil.

About C3 International, Inc.

C3 International, Inc. is a pioneering pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing patient care through innovative medical solutions. With a focus on safety, efficacy, and accessibility, C3 International is proud to introduce Idrasil: The first titratable, all-natural, whole and active, anhydrous cannabis-based tablet designed to improve patient outcomes and enhance the medical community's ability to provide safer alternatives for patients in need.

