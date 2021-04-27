C3 Partners with Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean in Global 50/50 Deal

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), an omnichannel food and beverage platform founded by Sam Nazarian, announces a joint venture with Soom Soom Fresh, a family-owned Mediterranean fast casual brand with multiple locations around Los Angeles, to expand its presence nationwide through C3's network of digital kitchens and upcoming food halls. Acting as a brand incubator for the first time, C3 will amplify Soom Soom Fresh market share across the U.S. alongside its own national culinary brands including Krispy Rice, Umami Burger and Sam's Crispy Chicken.

"We are humbled that Soom Soom Fresh entrusted C3 to take this exceptionally fresh, healthy and authentic Mediterranean concept across the country," said Sam Nazarian, CEO and founder of C3. "We approached Soom Soom Fresh after their incredible food became a mainstay at our offices and have a deep respect for the love and care they put into every meal. We look forward to making Soom Soom Fresh widely available to consumers while honoring the quality and authenticity that make it so unique."

Soom Soom Fresh, which has six locations in Los Angeles, launched in 2016 and offers fresh Israeli-Mediterranean favorites made from scratch without preservatives including house made hummus, falafel, shawarma and kebabs. The restaurant's pita, tahini and proprietary spice mix are imported directly from some of the most authentic sources in Israel. A dedicated C3 brand chef will work directly with Soom Soom Fresh to ensure consistent quality of ingredients and taste at new Soom Soom Fresh locations nationwide.

C3 will integrate Soom Soom Fresh into its culinary offerings at forthcoming Citizens and Graduate Food Hall locations in September 2021 before opening additional locations in New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Berkeley, Minneapolis, Tempe, Iowa City, Richmond and Ann Arbor.

"C3's execution, integrated supply chain network and unmatched culinary team is what we need to scale our restaurant into a nationally recognized brand while preserving the integrity of our carefully crafted Mediterranean dishes," said Zahi Ofengart, founder and COO of Soom Soom Fresh. "Together, we will inspire the world to come together through the love of our food."

C3 also works with internationally celebrated chefs including Masaharu Morimoto, Dani Garcia, Katsuya Uechi and Jose Icardi to transform Michelin-starred restaurants into proprietary C3 ghost kitchen brands with nationwide reach.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Press images available for download here.

About C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared kitchens, Citizens food halls and mobile delivery with the next-gen Citizens GO app set to launch in 2021. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, EllaMia, In a Bun, The Other Side and Dani Garcia's Minük, with many other brands in the pipeline. As of March 2021, C3 operates 250 digital kitchens across the U.S. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com.

About Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean

Soom Soom Fresh is a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant with multiple locations in the greater Los Angeles area that perfectly blends healthy, fresh food with Mediterranean roots and flare. The brainchild of Zahi Ofengart – one of the first and biggest importers of Israeli food products to the U.S. – Soom Soom Fresh was created to share his love of the delicious food he grew up with. Offering traditional Mediterranean street food staples including Shawarma, falafel, and hummus, Soom Soom Fresh isproud to serve all of its food with fresh ingredients and no preservatives or additives. Soom Soom Fresh seeks to inspire the world to come together through its love of food. To learn more, visit soomsoomfresh.com.

SOURCE C3 by sbe

Related Links

http://www.c3sbe.com

