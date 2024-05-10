C3 Summit Launches C3 DAVOS OF HEALTHCARE™ in Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 21 & 22, 2023, Leaders in Medicine, Government, Business and Technology Attended C3 International Healthcare Summit inaugural launch of C3 DAVOS OF HEALTHCARE™ in Manama, Bahrain

Continuing over a decade of international healthcare forums, C3 International Healthcare Summit launches the inaugural C3 DAVOS OF HEALTHCARE™ which will assemble business leaders, policy makers, government and industry professionals from the international community. With a focus on knowledge transfer and healthcare innovation, the C3 DAVOS OF HEALTHCARE™ will bolster and promote world healthcare initiatives that are focused on strengthening security and business relations between the regions and the world.

"This inaugural C3 DAVOS OF HEALTHCARE™ will provide a unique opportunity for global speakers and attendees to identify major healthcare challenges and cutting-edge solutions," notes Ransel Potter, the founder of C3 Summit International. He further notes, "healthcare diplomacy continues to be a major theme of the Summit and Bahrain. Providing information sharing and new ways for stakeholders to collaborate on best practices in healthcare and new initiatives help promote public welfare through realistic solutions based on innovation and knowledge transfer."

Dr. George Cheriyan, Corporate CEO and Chief Medical Officer of the King Hamad American Mission Hospital also commented "we are honored to be the inaugural host of the C3 DAVOS OF HEALTHCARE™ in recognition of the newly opened King Hamad American Mission Hospital in Manama, Bahrain. The hospital's mission is to provide the most advanced healthcare and medical services to our country and people. C3 represents a perfect partner for this international gathering of leaders from Bahrain and the region to share their knowledge and the latest advances in medicine and healthcare delivery."

About C3 International Summits: Launched in 2012 with President Bill Clinton as the inaugural keynote speaker, C3 has produced more than 24 global summits in healthcare and business with each underscoring it's key mission of Community to support international peace and security, Collaboration to achieve international prosperity and Commerce to develop new avenues of bilateral revenues. As the three pillars of C3, its mission is bringing together global leaders and decision makers that impact healthcare diplomacy and country relations between the US, the Middle East and the global community. With more than 45 countries participating every year since its founding, including 10 Arab Nations, C3 has become a recognized leader in bringing together global leaders and decision makers that impact healthcare diplomacy and country relations between the US, the Middle East and the world.

