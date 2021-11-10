C3, the Fastest Growing Global Food Tech Platform Establishes New Division and Groundbreaking Innovation Hub to Maximize the Power of the World's Top Digital Creators, YouTubers and Gamers to Create New Virtual Restaurant Brands

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), the revolutionary, tech-enabled food platform founded and led by Sam Nazarian, will harness the power of the world's most recognizable creators on the internet through joint digital restaurant ventures that will be distributed through C3's network of global digital kitchens and technology platforms. Throwing its' support behind successful entrepreneurs who create and engage their digital communities on a daily basis, C3 aims to empower their passion, and connect to their digital ecosystem with the premise of inspiring the world to come together through the shared love of food. Preliminary partnerships include concepts in the works with digital entrepreneurs Danny Duncan, Preston and Brianna Arsement, Rosanna Pansino and Matt Stonie for the development of personalized delivery-only restaurant concepts to launch later this year.

C3's new division will act as an exclusive incubator of creator-led food collaborations alongside the food tech platform's popular delivery-focused brands. These include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Plant Nation, In a Bun, Cicci di Carne and multiple soon-to-launch concepts including Sa'Moto with Chef Masaharu Morimoto and El Pollo Verde by 3-star Michelin Chef Dani Garcia. The new creator-led brands are fueled by collaborations with the world's leading multimedia talent management companies including Loaded, the leading management company for the world's biggest gaming content creators and influencers. Additionally, C3 has partnered with Tastemade, a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched per month. Tastemade creates award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design.

Every C3 content creator partnership is carefully vetted and based on amplifying the emotional connection that each partner has with their digital community. Initial concepts to launch later this year include collaborations with YouTube comedian and personality Danny Duncan, as well as YouTube lifestyle and gaming creators Preston and Brianna Arsement to be followed by concepts from award winning competitive eater and YouTube sensation Matt Stonie and actress, author, singer and top YouTube food and baking creator Rosanna Pansino. Duncan is represented by Stefan Toler of Killer Merch, the Arsements and Matt Stonie by global digital talent firm Night Media and Rosanna Pansino by Endeavor Group.

For each collaboration, C3 will oversee day-to-day operations, growth and decision making. Commenting on C3's new creator focused division, C3's Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian said,

"At C3 we are built to stay ahead of the curve of the ever-changing digital food ecosystem. We are honored that successful entrepreneurs such as Danny Duncan and Preston and Brianna have put their trust in C3. In addition to sharing a passion for downright good quality food, our creator partners trust us because we recognize their entrepreneurship. We build brands with the best chefs in the world, and now we'll have added creativity with the culinary items we develop in partnership with these incredible digital entrepreneurs and community builders."

C3's work with creator collaborators signifies the increasing importance of Generation Z's economic power which is the fastest growing across all generational cohorts. According to a recent study by Bank of America1, Gen-Z's income is expected to increase fivefold to $33 trillion by 2030 as they enter the workforce. This will account for over a quarter of global income and surpassing the income of millennials by 2031. According to an additional study2 by TheStreet.com, Millennials and Gen Z are the main users of 3rd Party delivery providers (DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats) platforms on which all orders are placed digitally. In fact, studies show that up to 54% of customers aged 18-34 are a monthly active user of at least one of the Big 4 delivery platforms. Through partnership, C3 recognizes that digital creators are the most relevant individuals to reach this critical audience.

The new collaborator led digital food offerings and content will further build C3's ever-evolving virtual food hall powered by Go by Citizens, a revolutionary mobile app developed by C3 and Lunchbox. The app enables users to group orders from multiple C3 brands into a single cart, without any hidden delivery fees for the consumer and no third-party fees for the brands within the C3 network. With the addition of this pipeline of menu items with digital creators, the Go by Citizens app will be a content hub unlike anything seen in delivery apps. As creators have revolutionized the digital media space, C3 will strengthen the Go by Citizens app experience by targeting content, curation and the unique and growing connectivity between digital creators and their audiences.

C3 currently has over 800 digital brand locations across the US, with a domestic pipeline expansion well over 1,000; and US distribution partnerships with access to well over 10,000 kitchens will provide nearly instant nationwide consumer access. Additional international C3 partners including Kitopi in the GCC and a newly announced C3 Saudi Arabia arm which will provide the infrastructure to meet worldwide demand.



Media Contact

Sling + Stone PR

[email protected]

About C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands coexist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared kitchens, mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app, and Citizens food halls. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken and Kumi, with many other brands in the pipeline. The first Citizens food hall will open in New York City at Manhattan West in September 2021. As of February 2021, C3 operates 800 digital kitchens across the U.S. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com.

About Loaded

Loaded is the leading management firm for many of the world's biggest gaming content creators and influencers, including shroud, AnneMunition, DrLupo, CouRage, among many others. Loaded's roster attracts global media attention from the world's leading brands, including Gillette, The Hershey Company, Capitol Records, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Activision, and others looking to effectively and authentically engage with the gaming audience.

About Tastemade

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including three James Beard Awards, two Emmy Awards, and was most recently recognized as one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" in 2021. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com. Tastemade on Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter | Pinterest | TikTok



1 https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/20/gen-z-incomes-predicted-to-beat-millennials-in-10-years.html

2 https://www.thestreet.com/streetlightning/stock-picks/how-millennials-and-generation-z-are-influencing-the-restaurant-industry

SOURCE C3 by sbe

Related Links

http://www.c3sbe.com

