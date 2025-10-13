C3.ai, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm for More Information - AI

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of AI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: February 26, 2025 to August 8, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of C3 AI's growth; notably, that its Chief Executive Officer health was having a significant impact on the Company's ability to close deals, that its management was unable or otherwise ineffectual in minimizing that impact, and that C3 AI would not be able to execute upon its profit and growth potential as a result. On August 8, 2025, C3 AI announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2026. The Company attributed its poor sales results and lowered guidance on "the reorganization with new leadership" and the health ailments of its Chief Executive Officer. Following this news, the price of C3 AI's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $22.13 per share on August 8, 2025, C3 AI's stock price fell to $16.47 per share on August 11, 2025, a decline of about 25.58% in the span of just a single day.

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 21, 2025.

