C3EL Awarded NASA SEWP VI Category A and Category C

Dual awards expand C3EL's ability to provide technology products and mission-based services to Department of Defense and federal customers worldwide.

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Control Communications Engineering & Logistics, LLC (C3EL), a Woman-Owned Small Business, is proud to announce its award of NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI (SEWP VI) contracts in both Category A and Category C. These awards represent another milestone in C3EL's continued growth and success as a trusted federal technology solutions provider.

NASA SEWP VI is one of the federal government's premier Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts for information technology, communications, audio visual (AV), cybersecurity, and mission-support solutions. C3EL's awards in both products and a mission-based services categories reflect its expanding capabilities, disciplined growth strategy, and proven ability to support federal customers with integrated, compliant, and scalable solutions.

Category A covers information technology, communications, and AV products, including hardware, software, cloud products, security tools, networking equipment, and end-user devices. This award strengthens C3EL's growing product sales and value-added reseller business by giving federal customers a streamlined vehicle to access C3EL's catalog of IT, AV, communications, and infrastructure products. Category A will contribute directly to C3EL's growth by increasing access to product-driven opportunities, expanding customer reach, and improving speed to market.

Category C covers mission-based services that improve information technology, communications, and audio-visual infrastructure. These services may include engineering, design, integration, network operations, cybersecurity, AV support, and related mission services. This award aligns with C3EL's core capabilities in AV/VTC systems, command-and-control infrastructure, secure communications, enterprise IT support, systems integration, field implementation, and sustainment. Category C expands C3EL's ability to pursue larger, solutions-based requirements and deliver lifecycle support from design and procurement through integration, operations, and sustainment.

"C3EL's award of SEWP VI in both Category A and Category C is a strong validation of our growth strategy and capabilities," said Jack Rhodes, Chief Operating Officer of C3EL. "These awards expand our ability to support federal customers with the technology products and technical services required to design, integrate, secure, and sustain mission-critical environments. SEWP VI strengthens our ability to scale, compete, and deliver successful outcomes across federal markets."

The dual award positions C3EL to accelerate federal growth, deepen agency relationships, expand its portfolio, and build on its momentum as a successful small business provider of integrated technology solutions. C3EL remains focused on investing in its people, systems, partnerships, and execution infrastructure to deliver with speed, compliance, and technical excellence.

About C3EL

Command Control Communications Engineering & Logistics, LLC (C3EL) is a Woman-Owned Small Business delivering integrated information technology, communications, audio visual, cybersecurity, engineering, and logistics solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense and federal agencies. C3EL provides end-to-end technology products, systems integration, and mission support services for mission-critical environments.

For more information, visit www.c3el.com

SOURCE Command Control Communications Engineering & Logistics, LLC