C3--Fastest-Growing Food Tech Platform--Launches Culinary Partnership with The Westin Las Vegas Hotel and Highgate

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Nazarian's C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), the fastest-growing global food tech platform, today announced a partnership with The Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa. As part of the deal, C3 will assume daily operations of in-room dining and local deliveries. Adding to C3s current operations at the highly-acclaimed Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the partnership will service nearly 75,000 hotel rooms around the world, signifying C3's work with two of the most prominent hotel properties on the Las Vegas strip. The partnership with The Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa, which is managed by premier hospitality investment and management company, Highgate, adds to C3's successful ventures in 2022, including, but not limited to, Graduate Hotels and expanded operations at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay, SLS Baha Mar, and SLS Dubai.

"One of the key ways that hotels connect with their patrons is through food," said Sam Nazarian, C3's Founder and CEO. "We're thrilled that Highgate has chosen C3 as the exclusive partner for The Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa's in-room dining and take-out for the nearby community. The partnership between C3 and Highgate further validates our position as an industry leader, bringing additional revenue opportunities to our partners."

In response to the global pandemic where consumer preferences in meal consumption shifted to digital-first, the partnership with C3 and The Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa will bring fan-favorite C3 brands and celebrity chef talent to the local community, such as Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, In a Bun, and Kumi. Providing ease of access to all virtual restaurant brands and shared kitchen models, consumers will be able to utilize all third-party delivery services as well as C3's proprietary app, Go by Citizens. The app empowers customers to order directly from multiple C3 brands in a single cart order.

"The launch of this partnership with C3 reflects Highgate's interest in emerging technologies that satisfy the evolving needs of our guests," said Arash Azarbarzin, CEO of Highgate. I could not be more excited to work with Sam and his C3 team to transform meal experiences for our guests at The Westin Hotel & Spa through their award-winning brands."

C3 has more than 800 virtual kitchen locations across the country and a roster of more than 40 culinary brands, including popular concepts such as Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, Sa'Moto, Cicci di Carne, El Pollo Verde, Kumi, In A Bun, Plant Nation, Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean, and Cindy Lou's Cookies. Chef partnerships include a who's who of the culinary world including Dani Garcia, Dario Cecchini, Katsuya Uechi, Masaharu Morimoto, Cindy Kruse, Alvin Cailan, Shimi Aaron, and more. To date C3 has served over 2.3 million meals.

ABOUT C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically, and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands coexist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared kitchens, mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app, and Citizens culinary centers. C3 operates 800 digital kitchens across the U.S. and features a portfolio of 40 culinary brands including Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, Sa'Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, El Pollo Verde, Kumi, Plant Nation with many more in the pipeline. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com .

ABOUT HIGHGATE

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle and Waikiki. www.highgate.com .

SOURCE C3 by sbe