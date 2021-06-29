C3LX Inc partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to help value-based and Direct Primary Care practices remotely monitor patients, increase patient engagement, and achieve superior outcomes

"I was attracted to the XIAhealth® platform for its ability to be an extension of the doctor-patient relationship." Tweet this

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, C3LX Inc joins a community of innovated, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about C3LX Inc's newly integrated application, XIAhealth®, please visit C3LX Inc's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About C3LX

We are a company relentlessly focused on supporting Direct Primary Care and other Value-Based practices with digital health solutions that deliver seamless, secure, personalized and effective connections between physicians and patients. XIAhealth®, C3LX Inc's Remote Monitoring and Patient Engagement platform integrates tracking devices, a patient-facing mobile app and intuitive provider dashboards integrated with leading EHRs to inspire real change in patient health behavior. XIAhealth®'s suite of services enables care team efficiency, expanding providers' care and connection beyond the clinic, leading to healthier, happier, and more engaged patients. For more information about C3LX, visit: https://www.c3lx.com/.

Follow C3LX on Facebook and LinkedIn



About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

SOURCE C3LX, Inc.

Related Links

www.c3lx.com

