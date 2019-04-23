C4® Announces Distribution Agreement with Big Geyser

C4® is making waves in the functional energy drink market with consumers increasingly looking for better product options to fuel their workouts, active lifestyles, and performance in and out of the gym. The iconic branded C4® can is beginning to show up in full force, painting energy doors that have historically been black, green, silver, and blue an "eye popping" shade of bright yellow.

C4® is powered by CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine and several other performance ingredients that support explosive energy, mental focus, and improved overall performance. Alongside this winning formula, the C4® lineup stands above the crowd with amazing flavors and a better-for-you profile consisting of zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero calories.

Regarding the new partnership, Jerry Reda, COO at Big Geyser, said, "Since 1986, Big Geyser has created a national reputation for brand-building and being the best in class. Much like our own business, Nutrabolt has a strong reputation and a successful track record that speaks for itself. From day one, it was clear C4® would fit right in. It's what consumers are looking for: It's edgy, authentic to the performance category, and disruptive to yesterday's brands in so many respects."

"We're excited to work with the C4® team because they embody the brand they represent," Reda added, "and their C4® offering emboldens our entire product lineup. Today's consumers want everything that C4® offers, from the sugar-free platform on which all their products are built, to the scientifically backed ingredients, to the strong and trustworthy brand reputation. At Big Geyser, we are all very excited about our partnership, and extremely excited about the incredible potential C4® has to redefine the energy category!"

Big Geyser will launch with a full flavor lineup of C4® Original, including Frozen Bombsicle, Strawberry Watermelon, Orange Slice, Twisted Limeade, Midnight Cherry, Purple Frost, Cherry Limeade, Tropical Blast, the all-new Cotton Candy, and many more exciting new flavors to follow.

Doss Cunningham, CEO of Nutrabolt, stated, "When C4® was first released approximately 10 years ago, we targeted the gym-going consumer to deliver a powerful pre-workout supplement that would substantially elevate performance. After nearly a decade since its launch, C4® is known around the world as the undisputed global pre-workout leader with retail sales approaching half a billion and dominant category share exceeding 50 percent. With our increased focus on the energy category, C4® is transcending the more nascent pre-workout powder market it has proudly led all these years, and delivering a new breed of high-performance energy drinks to a more mainstream marketplace."

Regarding the partnership, Cunningham added, "Our primary objective is to work with the best-of-the-best beverage distributors across the United States to help enhance what we believe has been a relatively stagnant energy drink category and provide consumers—both lifestyle and performance consumers alike—meaningful performance enhancement to their energy options. Today, as we announce this exciting partnership with Big Geyser, we can't help but think back to 10 years ago when it all began. The pre-workout powder market was lacking innovation and similarly ripe for disruption, but the difference here is, we aren't starting from scratch."

Big Geyser is the latest addition to C4's impressive and rapidly growing network of distributors. In the past several months, the brand has secured DBI, Valley Wide, Haralambos, Coast, Elyxir, Bay Area Beverage, Colombia, Kimball, Anheuser-Busch Florida Network, RS Lipman, United Johnson Brothers of Alabama, and Choice USA.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and a global leader in sports nutrition, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied, cutting-edge supplements and on-the-go drinks for athletes of all levels and goals. You can find C4® in some of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers including Walmart, Costco, Amazon.com, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Bodybuilding.com, Target, and a rapidly growing list of convenience stores.

