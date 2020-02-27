C4® Celebrates 10 Years with the Launch of Power-Packed C4® Dynasty

Built to celebrate C4's evolution over the last decade, a span in which the C4 family has grown to captain over 40% share of the pre-workout category, totaling more than 2.5 billion servings sold worldwide, Dynasty is the most comprehensive C4 ever developed. While the brand offers a wide range of personalized pre-workouts to match consumer goals, budgets, and shopping preferences, Dynasty is a premium ode to the specialty market and core customers who have supported C4 over the years.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with C4 on the launch of Dynasty," said Allen McClard, SVP of Merchandising for GNC. "Our brands have led the specialty category over the last 10 years, and by partnering with C4 on launches of unique innovations like C4 Dynasty, we will continue to define and push the boundaries of premium sports nutrition performance together."

C4 Dynasty's formula includes 18 active ingredients, including 10 patented ingredients to mark 10 years of category leadership, in a nearly 30-gram serving. The 10 patented ingredients include the first-ever 6.4 gram dose of CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, the C4-exclusive NitraMax (NO3-C™) Citrulline Nitrate, Teacrine®, Vasodrive-AP®, Con-Cret® Creatine HCl, Creatine Nitrate (NO3-T®), PeakATP®, elevATP®, AlphaSize® A-GPC, and Astragin®. In short, the fully loaded formula supports explosive energy, strength, endurance, power output, pumps, and mental focus with a leading combination of clinically studied ingredients in efficacious doses.

Confirming the formula's unique power, early reception of C4 Dynasty has been incredibly positive. One reviewer—a former Army member, nine-time triathlon finisher, and longtime supplement user—described C4 Dynasty as "literally the best thing I've taken in the last 15 years."

Doss Cunningham, CEO of C4's parent company, Nutrabolt, had this to say about the history and development of Dynasty: "Our brand has a rich legacy of elevating its performance through innovation. We've been committed to continuously improving the pre-workout category since day one. C4 Dynasty is the culmination of all our work, research, and craftsmanship. It's a celebration of everything we've accomplished as a brand. We're obsessed with listening to our customers, pushing the needle, and making premium performance products for all consumers. With the launch of C4 Dynasty in GNC, we're able to give our most loyal customers something truly special. We wouldn't be where we are today without our amazing fans and strong partnerships, and we're excited for the next decade of leadership."

Learn more about the formula behind C4 Dynasty here, and head to your nearest GNC to experience the power of this limited-edition pre-workout.

About Nutrabolt

As the parent company of C4, Nutrabolt's mission is to innovate, inspire, and make products that maximize human potential accessible to all. Over the last decade, C4 has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2.5 billion servings sold worldwide. Today Nutrabolt makes a full range of cutting-edge supplements and better-for-you performance energy drinks for consumers of all levels and goals. Shop C4 in convenience stores and many of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers.

SOURCE C4

Related Links

https://c4energy.com

