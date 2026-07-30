C4® Expands Beyond Energy Drinks with the Launch of Sparkling Protein

New ready-to-drink beverage delivers 20 grams of protein, zero sugar, no caffeine, and a refreshing sparkling format designed for today's active consumer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C4®, one of the fastest-growing brands in energy drinks and sports nutrition and a cornerstone of the Nutrabolt portfolio of performance brands, today announced the launch of C4 Sparkling Protein, a caffeine-free, ready-to-drink beverage that brings a new experience to the protein category. Delivering 20 grams of high-quality protein, zero sugar, and five essential vitamins and minerals in a crisp, carbonated format, C4 Sparkling Protein offers a refreshing alternative to traditional protein shakes while further expanding the brand's beverage portfolio.

C4 Sparkling Protein

For more than two decades, Nutrabolt has helped consumers train harder, perform better, and achieve their goals through category-leading innovation across pre-workout, energy, hydration, and recovery. With the introduction of C4 Sparkling Protein, the brand continues its evolution and builds upon C4's established protein lineup, meeting growing consumer demand for convenient, enjoyable nutrition solutions that fit seamlessly into everyday life.

"More people than ever are prioritizing protein as part of their wellness routines, but they don't want to sacrifice taste to get it," said Emily Hoyle, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nutrabolt. "Sparkling and clear protein drinks have a reputation for tasting flat or leaving behind a chalky mouthfeel, and we knew that wasn't good enough for C4. We took our best-in-class flavor expertise and applied it to this new format, so consumers get a protein beverage that's as enjoyable to drink as it is functional. It's another example of how we're expanding the C4 portfolio beyond energy to support a broader performance lifestyle."

Inspired by fan-favorite flavor profiles, C4 Sparkling Protein is available in:

Cherry Vanilla (Walmart Exclusive)

(Walmart Exclusive) Strawberry Watermelon

Lemon Lime Fizz

The launch builds on C4's established sports nutrition heritage while introducing a differentiated protein offering designed for consumption anytime, anywhere, whether after a workout, between meals, or throughout the day.

C4 Sparkling Protein ($27.99) is available online at C4 Supps and in store at Walmart, with Amazon availability coming soon.

To find a retailer near you, visit the C4 Store Locator at www.cellucor.com/pages/store-locator-1, and follow @c4supps on Instagram for the latest product news and updates.

About Nutrabolt:

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market-leading, performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition categories under four consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America's #1 BCAA brand), Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002), and Bloom® (a leading wellness brand offering approachable, high-quality supplements and functional beverages for everyday consumers).

Since its founding over 20 years ago, Nutrabolt's mission has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts—while empowering a broader community of consumers around the world who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio is distributed in more than 125 countries and available through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other leading online marketplaces, as well as top U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

For more information, please visit nutrabolt.com and follow @C4Energy, @C4supps, @Cellucor, @Xtend, and @Bloomsupps on social media.

SOURCE Nutrabolt