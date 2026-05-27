C4 Energy® Turns Up Summer with New Pink Lemonade Limited-Time Flavor, Plus Two Retailer-Exclusive Seasonal Launches

Nutrabolt introduces Pink Lemonade nationwide for summer, alongside Hawaiian Punch® Berry Blue Typhoon® at Circle K® and Cherry Cola at Casey's®

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, owner of C4 Energy®, today announced its 2026 summer flavor lineup led by the nationwide launch of C4 Performance Energy Pink Lemonade, a new limited-time offering designed to capture the flavor of summer with bold taste and refreshing energy. Joining the lineup are two exclusive retailer launches: Hawaiian Punch® Berry Blue Typhoon®, available only at Circle K®, and Cherry Cola, available only at Casey's®.

C4 Performance Energy

Pink Lemonade headlines the summer collection as the brand's marquee seasonal launch and supported nationally as the brand's "Official Energy Drink of Summer™." Inspired by one of summer's most iconic beverages, the flavor blends sweet raspberry notes with zesty lemonade for a bright, refreshing taste profile.

"Last summer's Classic Lemonade was C4's first limited-time flavor release and it resonated strongly with our consumers, proving there is high demand for seasonal flavor innovation from our brand," said Emily Hoyle, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nutrabolt. "Pink Lemonade builds on that success with a fresh take on a summer classic, designed to drive trial and cultural relevancy throughout the season. At the same time, Hawaiian Punch Berry Blue Typhoon and Cherry Cola reflect our continued focus on pairing bold flavors with retail-exclusive launches that create excitement where consumers shop."

In addition to Pink Lemonade, Nutrabolt is expanding its summer lineup with two exclusive retailer launches:

Cherry Cola Performance Energy – Available exclusively at Casey's, this nostalgic take on a classic soda flavor pairs cola taste with cherry notes and C4's signature energy formula. Rewards shoppers can grab it at participating Casey's locations in May and June for just $1.50.



– Available exclusively at Casey's, this nostalgic take on a classic soda flavor pairs cola taste with cherry notes and C4's signature energy formula. Rewards shoppers can grab it at participating Casey's locations in May and June for just $1.50. Hawaiian Punch® Berry Blue Typhoon Performance Energy – Available exclusively at Circle K, this tropical-inspired flavor delivers a taste consumers already know and love alongside a national sweepstakes giving fans the chance to win a trip to Hawaii. The sweepstakes runs from May 6, 2026, at 12:00:01 am ET to June 30, 2026, at 11:59:59 pm ET. For full rules, free & other entry methods, prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/C4Hawaii.

Each 16 oz can of C4 Performance Energy delivers 200mg of caffeine, zero sugar, and the performance-driven energy C4 fans know and love.

The launches are part of C4 Energy's broader summer platform, which includes sampling, influencer activations, digital campaigns, and in-market events throughout the season.

Pink Lemonade will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide and online at C4Energy.com while supplies last.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market-leading, performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition categories under four consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America's #1 BCAA brand), Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002), and Bloom® (a leading wellness brand offering approachable, high-quality supplements, and functional beverages for everyday consumers).

Since its founding over 20 years ago, Nutrabolt's mission has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts—while empowering a broader community of consumers around the world who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio is distributed in more than 125 countries and available through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other leading online marketplaces, as well as top U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

For more information, please visit nutrabolt.com and follow @C4Energy, @Cellucor, @Xtend, and @Bloomsupps on social media.

SOURCE Nutrabolt