Cellucor Reinvents Creatine for Modern Wellness with Vitality and Longevity

New launches expand Cellucor beyond performance into modern wellness, beauty, and longevity applications, building on a 23-year legacy of innovation.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, parent company of Cellucor®, the award-winning sports nutrition brand known for one of the top-selling creatine products at Target, today announced the launch of Cellucor Vitality and Cellucor Longevity – two new creatine-powered formulas designed to support modern wellness routines through benefit-stacked ingredients and science-backed innovation.

Cellucor Vitality and Cellucor Longevity

Formulated in the Nutrabolt product development lab using scientifically studied and patented ingredients, the new products expand Cellucor's growing portfolio of performance and wellness solutions and reflect the evolving role of creatine beyond the gym and into everyday health, vitality, and longevity.

The two new offerings are designed to support strength, cognitive function, beauty, and healthy aging:

Cellucor Vitality ($29.99): Designed to support beauty from within, Cellucor Vitality promotes healthy hair, nails, and skin hydration while also helping enhance strength and mental clarity. Featuring micronized creatine monohydrate combined with clinically studied Verisol ® Bovine Collagen Peptides, this dual action formula delivers performance support alongside inner and outer beauty benefits.

($29.99): Designed to support beauty from within, Cellucor Vitality promotes healthy hair, nails, and skin hydration while also helping enhance strength and mental clarity. Featuring micronized creatine monohydrate combined with clinically studied Verisol Bovine Collagen Peptides, this dual action formula delivers performance support alongside inner and outer beauty benefits. Cellucor Longevity ($29.99): Designed to support healthy aging and everyday performance, Cellucor Longevity combines micronized creatine monohydrate with an advanced NAD+ support blend to help support strength, brain function, cellular health, and long-term vitality. Powered by BioSNEDS™ NADPro™, the formula is designed to enhance bioavailability while simplifying daily supplementation.

"Nutrabolt introduced the Cellucor brand more than 23 years ago, and it remains a cornerstone of our portfolio today," said Doss Cunningham, chairman and CEO of Nutrabolt. "With Vitality and Longevity, we're building on that foundation by evolving creatine beyond traditional sports performance into new use cases that support modern wellness. This launch is just the beginning of a revitalized innovation era for Cellucor, and we're incredibly excited about future brand expansion."

The launch also debuts a refreshed look and clean packaging designed to reflect the brand's evolution and growing relevance in the modern wellness space.

Cellucor Vitality and Cellucor Longevity are available now at Cellucor.com, as well as in store and online at Target.

For more information about Cellucor, visit www.cellucor.com and follow along on Instagram @cellucor.

About Nutrabolt:

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market-leading, performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition categories under four consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America's #1 BCAA brand), Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002), and Bloom® (a leading wellness brand offering approachable, high-quality supplements and functional beverages for everyday consumers).

Since its founding over 20 years ago, Nutrabolt's mission has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts—while empowering a broader community of consumers around the world who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio is distributed in more than 125 countries and available through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other leading online marketplaces, as well as top U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

For more information, please visit nutrabolt.com and follow @C4Energy, @Cellucor, @Xtend, and @Bloomsupps on social media.

SOURCE Nutrabolt