C4® Named Official Energy Drink of the 2019 World MMA Awards

The iconic yellow C4® can will be onstage and highly visible at the live MMA Awards held on July 3, 2019, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV. C4® will also have presenting title rights to the TV broadcast and digital media. The 2019 World MMA Awards are expected to reach more than 10 million viewers.

"With C4® as the official energy drink of the MMA Awards, the show is sure to be the most explosive and energetic one to date," said Rob Hewitt, CEO of i2media Group of Companies, the parent company of Fighters Only. "As the sport of mixed martial arts continues to evolve and advance, so do the products these fighters turn to for performance. Our partnership with C4® is a commitment to the fighting community that we will continue to advance with them."

The perfect fit for both MMA fighters and spectators, C4® is currently winning over the performance energy drink world with consumers who want better products to fuel their workouts, active lifestyles, and performance in and out of the gym. Powered by CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine and several other key ingredients that support explosive energy, mental alertness, and improved overall performance, the C4® lineup stands above the competition with amazing flavors and a better-for-you profile consisting of zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero calories.

Regarding the strong connection between C4® and the MMA world, John Hardesty, the CMO of C4's parent company Nutrabolt, stated: "Explosive energy, endurance, and mental focus are attributes every great fighter needs. They're also what makes our C4® performance formula the #1 selling pre-workout brand in America. C4® is proud to be the event's official energy drink for the second year in a row because of our shared belief that, to become the best in your space, you have to fight hard and give everything you've got every damn day."

Look for C4® at your favorite online retailer, in your gym, at your local Walmart, GNC, or Vitamin Shoppe, and in a rapidly growing list of convenience stores. Follow @c4onthego and @cellucor on Instagram for great upcoming content from this exciting event and partnership.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and world's #1 BCAA brand XTEND®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied, cutting-edge supplements, and on-the-go drinks for athletes of all levels and goals. You can find C4® in some of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers including Walmart, Costco, Amazon.com, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Bodybuilding.com, Target, and a rapidly growing list of convenience stores.

