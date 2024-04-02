C4 RECLAIMS ITS THRONE WITH ITS HARDEST HITTING PRE-WORKOUT LINE EVER

Unveils Complete Reformulation and "We Hit Harder" Brand Campaign In

Support of Largest Ever Re-brand

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nutrabolt, owner of C4® , #1 selling global pre-workout brand, is shaking up the Active Nutrition landscape as it announces the rebrand of its C4 pre-workout powders, including new, innovative formulations; an updated look and feel of the product; and the "We Hit Harder(™)" brand equity platform. For over a decade, C4 has been a trailblazer in the Active Nutrition category and with this rebrand, Nutrabolt will launch a new era of pre-workout products, amping up its lineup and promising an unapologetically explosive experience. To kick off this rebrand, C4 is also unveiling a multifaceted brand campaign that highlights what happens when already hard hitting gym goers have the opportunity to hit even harder with the help of C4 pre-workout.

C4 Energy

C4's latest formulas, boasting twice the active ingredients, reinforce the brand's dedication to superior components, delicious flavors, and an unmistakable product experience, thereby establishing a new benchmark for performance in the category. To further the brand evolution, C4 is unveiling a vibrant electric yellow brand color and updated C4 logo, signaling a dynamic shift to the brand's identity.

"As a leader in the pre-workout space, C4 has a duty to fitness enthusiasts everywhere who crave performance energy to deliver a product that pushes that very consumer beyond the limit," says Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. "We are proud to be able to deliver a pre-workout product lineup so hard hitting and fast acting, you will have no choice but to choose C4."

The updated formulas seen throughout the entire pre-workout lineup include stacked, more efficacious performance ingredients featuring the introduction of PeptiPump® an AI-powered designer peptide only found in C4, an all-new Trim-Stim energy experience found in C4 Ultimate, utilizing 300mg of caffeine alongside TeaCrine® + Dynamine® to skyrocket consumers' strength sessions, and the addition of Capsimax, naturally from Cayenne, in C4 Ripped to help support fat burning and an increase in metabolic rate.

Kicking off with a reimagined C4 Original, the new C4 lineup also features an updated C4 Ultimate series, with a NSF Certified for Sport(R) C4 Sport series to debut later this spring, ensuring quality and performance for athletes aiming to hit harder in the gym while feeling good about what they're putting in their body.

In addition to the new formulations, C4 will unveil a wave of new brand collaborations and flavors this spring, including Hawaiian Punch(R) and Popsicle(R), with more to come throughout the year.

As part of the rebrand, C4 will introduce one of its boldest brand platforms yet, "We Hit Harder'' through a social-first brand campaign that taps into maximalist fitness culture today. The campaign will feature some of the most boundary-pushing names in the space from celebrity trainers such as Ron Boss Everline to bodybuilding legend Jeff Seid , to powerlifter Jamal Browner , to fitness influencer Miranda Cohen and more; this mix of influential talent will be featured in a larger-than-life hero film showcasing the manifestation of the hard hitting benefits, engineered into every scoop of C4.

C4 will employ one of its largest innovative marketing strategies to date for their Active Nutrition line, starting with the "Keep Hittin' Tour", the brand's first guerilla marketing cross-country tour, designed to target "Generation Active" (young Millennials & Gen Z) through authentic, shareable experiences that promote the new products, inspire active lifestyles, and bring together the fitness community inside the gym. The tour will leverage the new talent roster and gym partners for C4-powered popup events in an effort to build local pre-workout communities in California, Texas, and Florida.

Additional elements of the rebrand strategy include individual films featuring Hit Harder stories for each of the new talent roster creators, out-of-home billboards featuring talent in their hometowns, visual elements and hero videos posted on all C4 integrated marketing channels, including social media channels, as well as in-store promotions at the likes of The Vitamin Shoppe and Dicks Sporting Goods.

C4 Pre-Workout is currently available in The Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide with HEB, Dicks Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, GNC, and Target coming later this spring. You can also find it online at Cellucor.com and Amazon. For more harder hitting social content, check out C4 on Instagram , Twitter , and TikTok .

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com .

SOURCE C4 Energy