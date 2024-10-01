C4 Ultimate Energy® Unveils Latest Beverage and Technology Innovations

- Featuring Conversation with Kevin Hart -



at North American Convenience Stores Show

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, owner of C4®, the #1 selling global pre-workout brand and one of the fastest growing energy drink brands in the country, will showcase its latest product innovations and host entrepreneur, comedian and Nutrabolt investor, Kevin Hart, with an engaging sensory experience at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show in Las Vegas from October 8-10.

C4 Ultimate Energy

Nutrabolt is making its C4 Ultimate Energy product line-up more delicious and even cooler with the January 2025 introduction of the Frost collection, a product extension available in three flavors that will also unveil a unique can technology that transitions from silver to blue when the can is cold and ready to drink.

"The NACS Expo is always an exciting event for our team, but this year is particularly special as we unveil three delicious new flavors from C4 Ultimate Energy alongside groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind technology in the energy drink sector," said Kyle Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer. "The launch of Frost further confirms C4's position as a trailblazer, not only with our innovative flavors and collaborations but also with our cutting-edge packaging. Our consumers are seeking healthier, performance-oriented beverages for active lifestyles and we're thrilled to present our latest innovations to our retail partners. We are confident, with this level of enthusiasm and excitement surrounding our portfolio, C4 Energy will be driving consumer traffic in store all year!"

Delivering the same supercharged, tri-stim experience with 300mg caffeine + TeaCrine® and Dynamine™ found in other C4 Ultimate Energy drinks, each 16oz can packs bold flavor with zero grams of sugar and no synthetic dyes.

Partnering with Crown, a global leader in can packaging innovation, the new Frost collection launches are poised to make a significant impact on retailer shelves and are available in three delicious 16oz flavors including:

Frost Bitten Citrus





Tropical Tundra Frost





Cherry Bomb Frost

Additionally, the brand will showcase its C4 Performance Energy® x Jolly Rancher energy drinks, announced last month in collaboration with The Hershey Company, available in three classic Jolly Rancher candy flavors: Green Apple, Watermelon, and Blue Raspberry.

Consumers craving a mouth-watering burst of flavor can treat themselves to the classic Jolly Rancher hard candy taste in an energy drink format with the added benefits of C4 Performance Energy. Each C4 Performance Energy drink contains clinically studied CarnoSyn® beta-alanine, 200mg of caffeine, and is NSF Certified for Sport ®.

Kevin Hart will be making his NACS debut exclusively at the C4 booth on October 8th at 2 PM. He'll join C4 partner and Just-Train founder, Ron Boss Everline for an intimate conversation promising to be insightful, informative and hysterical.

"I discovered C4 in 2018 through my good friend and workout inspiration, Boss, and my 5 AM workouts have never been the same, thanks to my gogo juice, aka, C4 Performance Energy," Hart shares. "With my packed schedule managing family, business, and my health, it's crucial I make the most of every hour. That's why I rely on C4 Energy. Additionally, as an investor, it's been extremely fulfilling to support the brand and witness its rapid growth."

Come early to the C4 booth and snag a spot, sample the Frost collection, and prepare to laugh.

For more information on C4 and Nutrabolt, go to www.c4energy.com, or visit booth #C4070 at the NACS Expo Show.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America's #1 Amino Acid supplement brand), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

