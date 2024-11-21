C40 and Carrier Collaborate to Help Cities Tackle Extreme Heat and Enhance Climate Resilience

C40 and Carrier work together to support cities in the midst of extreme heat events in cities.

Cities and mayors to assess the impact of rising temperatures, develop cooling policies and exchange best practices to keep residents safe from heat, reducing vulnerabilities and increasing comfort in buildings.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C40 Cities, the global network of nearly 100 cities united to confront the climate crisis, has collaborated with Carrier, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, to help cities adapt to dramatically changing global temperatures.

A three-year U.S. $1.05 million grant from Carrier will support C40 to promote sustainable cooling solutions in buildings and neighborhoods, helping support resident health and safety while staying within Paris-aligned 1.5°C climate goals.

August 2024 was the hottest month on Earth since global records began (Source: https://nasa.gov/earth/nasa-finds-summer-2024-hottest-to-date/), so creating equitable access to cooling to all city dwellers has never been more important.

Nearly one third of the world's population is currently exposed to life-threatening heat extremes for 20 days a year or more - exposing them to a wide range of health and socio-economic issues. If not delivered in a sustainable, efficient and equitable way, an increase in cooling supply risks accelerating climate change and the urban heat island effect.

In this context, C40 will support cities around the globe to assess the impact of rising temperatures on areas such as residents' health, energy poverty and cooling-related energy demand. C40 will also utilize this funding to support cities in developing effective cooling strategies, roadmaps and policy solutions aligned with cities' Climate Action Plans and mitigation strategies.

This program is part of a wider number of heat related projects that C40 is implementing across cities to ensure that solutions for keeping residents safe from extreme heat are in line with the Paris Agreement goals, equally distributed and considering frontline communities.

"Cities and urban areas face additional risks and effects from extreme heat, and often residents feel the impacts most acutely within their own homes. By tackling both building and resilience policies together, this project will demonstrate cities' climate leadership, providing cooling solutions in a sustainable, efficient and equitable way," said Mark Watts, C40 Executive Director.

"As global temperatures rise, public-private partnerships are crucial," said Hakan Yilmaz, Carrier Senior Vice President, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer. "Carrier is excited to collaborate with C40 to address the urgent need for effective cooling strategies. This program is another step in the right direction as Carrier continues innovating to deliver sustainable technologies that will help ensure everyone can thrive in a changing climate."

