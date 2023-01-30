C4ISR Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 178.74 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 4.84% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global C4ISR Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "C4ISR Market" By Application (Command And Control, Communications), By Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), By End Users (Defense, Commercial), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global C4ISR Market size was valued at USD 117.23 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 178.74 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.84% from 2023 to 2030.

Global C4ISR Market Overview

The US Department of Defense, US intelligence organizations, and the defense community all use C4ISR, which stands for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Numerous communication tools and accessories are available in the C4ISR market. It is simple to create a successful mission with the correct tools and supplies. Several categories, including electronic warfare and defense, are subdivided into this sector.

The C4ISR Systems branch offers the technological, research, and scientific assistance required to integrate defense personnel, ships, planes, vehicles, sensors, and more. Several governments are allocating cash to such programmes as part of their defense budgets in light of the development of numerous space-based technologies that can replace conventional C4ISR architecture. C4ISR capabilities from space have become more and more important for international armed forces as they give them a technological edge over adversaries.

C4ISR technology is crucial in today's combat. However, it is quite expensive to build and incorporate these systems into a country's defensive capabilities. The integration of numerous air defense, command and control, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems is necessary for C4ISR systems. These systems require expensive development, implementation, and maintenance costs. As a result, the expense and length of time required for the development and deployment of these systems serve as a barrier to the C4ISR Market's expansion on a global scale.

For rivals in the C4ISR market, providing a secure network for the transfer of sensitive data represents a significant opportunity. The number of cyberattacks against the military sector has increased during the past few years. In this industry, any data leak might endanger national security. Malware insertion, phishing, social engineering, DDoS, and brute-force attacks are only a few of the numerous damaging cyberattacks that cause enormous data and financial losses for defense forces. Since hackers frequently target security departments in quest of information on defense projects and systems, these risks are also of concern to the defense sector.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global C4ISR Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global C4ISR Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo (Italy), Elbit Systems (Israel), Northrop Grumman (US).

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global C4ISR Market into Application, Platform, End Users, and Geography.

C4ISR Market, by Application

Command & Control



Communications



Computers



Intelligence



Surveillance & Reconnaissance



Electronic Warfare

C4ISR Market, by Platform

Land



Naval



Airborne



Space

C4ISR Market, by End Users

Defense



Commercial

C4ISR Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

